



1. What is the Roman numeral for 28?

2. What was triggered by an assassination on June 28, 1914?

3. What major language consists of 28 letters?

4. The traditional set of this game consists of 28 tiles.

5. Translate "twenty-eight" to French.

6. In what activity is 28 known as "overweight" or "in a state"?

7. The trick-taking card game called Twenty-eight originated in this country.

8. This 28th U.S. president followed William Howard Taft and preceded Warren G. Harding.

9. The 28th of this month is Data Privacy Day.

ANSWERS:

1. XXVIII

2. World War I

3. Arabic

4. Dominoes

5. Vingt-huit

6. Bingo

7. India

8. Woodrow Wilson

9. January



