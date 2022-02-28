SWAT unit surrounds house near Maumelle after shots heard

The Pulaski County sheriff's office SWAT unit was surrounding a house near Maumelle late Sunday after police heard shots come from inside, officials said.

Lt. Cody Burke said deputies responded to the home at the 1400 block of Corvallis Road about 8 p.m. for a wellness check.

Deputies arrived at the house without their flashing lights, Burke said. Not long after arrival they heard several shots, he said.

As a result, the SWAT team was called in, he said. About 10:30 p.m., the team still had the house surrounded but had yet to enter.