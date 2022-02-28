The left disconnects





Perhaps the most disturbing aspect of the Biden presidency thus far is the extent to which it has revealed a deep denial on the part of the left.

Unable to actually defend Biden's performance or the consequences of his policies, we have seen an ongoing effort to avoid responsibility, deflect blame and refuse to engage critics.

The inflation we're experiencing isn't real, or if it is, it is being caused by something other than reckless government spending ("free money" that no longer looks quite so free). There is no border crisis (despite what the numbers say) and critical race theory isn't being taught in public school systems (despite the reams of evidence that it is).

Afghanistan never happened, and if it did, it was a great success, and if it wasn't, it was Trump's fault (like most things). There is no spike in violent crime, and if there is, it has nothing to do with "defund the police" movements (which the left never supported). Lockdowns and masking kids in schools were necessary to combat the virus (and any research suggesting otherwise is "misinformation" to be ignored or even suppressed).

All of these are "fake" issues hyped by Republicans, for partisan advantage (Republicans "pounce"). They either don't exist or aren't nearly as important as the critics say, because admitting that they do exist and are important might require a rethinking of some basic assumptions that have acquired the status of gospel for the left.

But people actually experience violent crime and they know what gas prices are when they fill up at the pump and when they get their monthly gas bill, and it isn't all that hard for parents to find out what is being taught to their kids in schools. And we certainly don't need Fox News to know that what amounts to a welcome mat was thrown down on our southern border.

But even as the Democrats appear headed to a shellacking in November, no signs have emerged of any change in approach in the Biden White House. Either those running the show (and Joe) are so convinced of their rectitude that they take all the blowback as testimonial to it, and/or their goal is to make as big a mess of the country as possible in order to radically transform it.

The thought occurs amid all this that the extent to which the left controls our opinion-forming institutions -- the legacy media, Big Tech, academe, Hollywood, publishing, etc. -- is both a blessing and a curse.

It is a blessing in the sense that it allows the left to control the national political discourse and to protect the party of the left (the Democrats) while demonizing the party that opposes the left (the Republicans).

But it might be a curse as well in the sense that the resulting echo-chamber and insularity leaves the left oblivious of the possibility that its toxic ideas might lead to shocking defeats at the ballot box.

There is a resulting lack of political "quality control" on the left short of electoral debacle, and even that won't necessarily do it -- the country either wants what the left is selling, or there is something wrong with the country if it doesn't; either way, it comes out the same.

The primarily emotional and moral content of leftism also makes its supporters increasingly uninterested in facts and data and rigorous argument, as it becomes habit-forming to dismiss critics as Trumpers, or anti-vaxxers or some other morally deficient species. A lack of intellectual curiosity thus inevitably accompanies assumptions of moral superiority.

What could be called the "politics of virtue" can't, for instance, acknowledge the growing body of research indicating that the cloth masks people have been wearing are essentially worthless because it would require admitting that a crank like Rand Paul might have been correct about something; indeed, that the troglodytes on the other side might occasionally have a point, let alone positions that are effectively supported by logic, research, and data.

Derision followed by dismissal therefore takes the place of refutation. The left's response to criticism is not to present evidence or contrary facts but to engage in name-calling and question the moral standing of the critic. "We are better than you" takes the place of "I have a better argument because of this and that."

To acknowledge inconvenient facts or data challenges not just particular leftist positions but also the broader stance of moral superiority upon which the contemporary left has been constructed. Its Manichaean worldview thereby argues against civil engagement with its purported enemies.

An inherent dismissiveness is consequently transmuted into a form of cultural disdain, with the need to signal to everyone that you belong to Group A, and like everyone in Group A despise the deplorables in Group B.

The left isn't interested in responding to criticisms because to criticize the left is in itself a social faux pas, decisive evidence of membership in the wrong tribe, regardless of what is true or false.

The left also has no interest in the ideas of the right.

Because in ignorance thereof is found evidence of virtue.

Freelance columnist Bradley R. Gitz, who lives and teaches in Batesville, received his Ph.D. in political science from the University of Illinois.



