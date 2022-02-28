The party’s over

According to popular belief, when Gen. Charles Cornwallis surrendered the bulk of the British army fighting rebellious colonists in America to Gen. George Washington and representatives of the French navy on Oct. 19, 1781, the English band played a marching tune called "The World Turned Upside Down" as the losing forces paraded past the victors to lay down their weapons--and, by extension, their country's claim to a large chunk of its New World holdings.

It's a great story, but scholarly consensus is there are only a handful of anecdotal accounts--mostly hearsay, and nearly all rendered many years after the ceremony--to support the legend about that day's music playlist.

One researcher, former Associated Press reporter-turned-historian Dennis Montgomery, is among the skeptics, writing: "It's so apropos for the historical event; the world's most potent military power is trounced by a bunch of farmers, shopkeepers and overdressed Frenchmen in a battle that all but ends the Revolutionary War. A few bars of 'The World Turned Upside Down' are perfect for the occasion. Maybe too perfect."

How, then, do such myths survive? The opening number from the musical "Fiddler on the Roof" may offer a clue: "Tradition."

Or this: Near the end of John Ford's classic western film "The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance," a confused young newspaper reporter and his veteran editor interview the state's larger-than-life U.S. senator--preparing to retire from public service and needing to unburden himself after decades of living a lie. He told them the true account of his role in events preceding their former territory's achieving statehood, which differs radically from the version held dear by the citizenry. "This is the West, sir," the editor solemnly replies when the senator asks if he's going to print the story. "When the legend becomes fact, print the legend."

I'm not familiar with the lyrics to "The World Turned Upside Down," but the title alone is sufficient to describe our nation's current mess, particularly regarding the organization that legend says used to be the Republican Party, and myth insists is still an agent for good.

Originating with the noble purpose of abolishing slavery, sadly it appears today's party leadership and significant numbers of its elected officials, prominent members, and rank-and-file adherents now advocate an agenda that includes censorship of speech, literature, and public school curricula; voter suppression (especially minority voters); rejection of medical and scientific principles championed by vast majorities of experts in their various fields; and--most egregiously--enthusiastically reverent support and defense of violent acts of insurrection performed in an attempt to reverse the results of a free and fair election and to overthrow our traditional form of government.

And that's just the tip of the iceberg. Space limitations prevent a proper discussion of the former "Grand Old Party's" recent abysmal record on humanitarian and social issues.

The party that produced presidents like Abraham Lincoln, Theodore Roosevelt, and Dwight Eisenhower, along with countless other elected officials at all government levels who served honorably and effectively, now idolizes the likes of Donald Trump, Ted Cruz, Lindsey Graham, Marjorie Taylor Greene, Josh Hawley, Mo Brooks, Lauren Boebert, Matt Gaetz, Rudy Giuliani, Steve Bannon, the Kraken Lady, and the My Pillow Guy, just to name a handful.

I won't bother mentioning the names of the Arkansas congressional delegation, not because they don't give aid and comfort to their party's mission, but because their direct actions--deplorable as they are--don't sink to anywhere near the Mariana Trench level of others.

Only two party members in the House of Representatives dared to join the inquiry by the special committee investigating the events of Jan. 6, 2021, and both have repeatedly been vilified by party members from Trump on down. Recently they were censured by the "Republican" National Committee.

Meanwhile, other party officials who use tripe like "ordinary citizens engaging in legitimate public discourse," "nonviolent patriotic protesters," or "average tourists" to describe the mob that broke into and trashed the Capitol--leaving behind several deaths and damages estimated in excess of seven figures--receive seemingly unlimited praise ... and campaign contributions.

The political landscape that existed in this country just a few decades ago not only is no longer recognizable, it's been obliterated. Whether it can be restored to the point of simply being functional again, much less to a system that--at least occasionally--serves the best interests of the general populace, is highly questionable.

But, hey, no big deal; all that's at stake in that reclamation effort is our form of government and our survival as a free society.

Maybe we'd have been better off toughing things out under English colonial rule a while longer, since several of their former colonies turned out fine. After all, the Brits managed to abolish slavery sooner than we did. And without a civil war.

Doug Szenher lives in Little Rock.