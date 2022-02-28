Thousands remain in dark





Thousands of customers remained without power in northeast Arkansas Sunday, days after a winter storm rolled through the state.

Utility company spokesmen said the companies were working to restore power in mostly remote areas, at times using off-road vehicles and boats to gain access to damaged equipment.

Brandi Hinkle, an Entergy spokeswoman, said the utility had 3,500 outages about midday Sunday. The energy company saw up to 86,000 outages throughout the storm, which hit on Wednesday.

"The weather kept coming," Hinkle said. "We would restore and more power would go out."

Northeast Arkansas also saw the heaviest precipitation in the state with half-inch thick ice accumulating on trees.

So far, Entergy has counted 764 broken poles, 2,000 spans of wires down and 700 pieces of damaged equipment, she said.

"I would categories this as tremendous damage to our electrical system," Hinkle said.

It is likely nearly 3,000 customers will remain out of power throughout the night.

"This has been a difficult restoration process," Hinkle said. "We have to be methodical because it is dangerous. We have to make sure our crews stay warm and focused."

Hinkle advised that in some cases damage to a residence could be causing an outage. One way to determine that is to go online and check the Entergy service map and see if it shows the address as having power.

"They may have damage at their home that needs to be restored before we can restore them," Hinkle said.

Arkansas Electric Cooperatives reported 1,570 members were without power Sunday, spokesman Rob Roedel said. He said about 1,100 of those were located in St. Francis County.

Crews from around the state are assisting the Woodruff Electric Cooperative with restoring power, he added.

"Our crews are making progress but the impacted area is very sparsely populated," Roedel said. "A few of the areas that we are working on are only accessible via boat. Crews have to paddle out to certain areas."

At the peak of the storm, the power supplier saw 11,000 outages, he said.

Woodruff Electric also had 70 structures damaged, Roedel said.



