Truck on I-40 hits, kills W. Memphis firefighter

A West Memphis firefighter was struck and killed by an 18-wheeler while rendering aid at a traffic accident on Interstate 40 early Saturday, officials said.

Jason Lang was on his way to an EMT clinical training class in Pine Bluff when he stopped to assist, a post from West Memphis Fire Department said.

"A West Memphis firefighter lost his life in the line of duty bravely doing his job and encountering the kind of dangers that our EMTs face every day along the interstate," the post says.

The Arkansas State Police is investigating the incident, which happened about 5:30 a.m. Saturday east of Forest City, spokesman Bill Sadler said Sunday.

"Firefighter, Jason Lang immediately, and without hesitation, bravely made the ultimate sacrifice, and he will always be remembered for his legacy and bravery for serving others," said West Memphis Fire Chief Barry Ealy in the Facebook post.

Lang has been with the department since December 2021.

"I call on the people of West Memphis and the entire Mid South region to join me in remembering him, and continue to pray for his family, friends, and our first responders," Mayor Marco McClendon also said in the post.