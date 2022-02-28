Washington County restaurant inspections

Critical violations are those factors leading to foodborne illness and must be corrected immediately. Noncritical violations relate to maintenance of food operations and cleanliness.

WASHINGTON COUNTY

Feb. 14

Acapulco Restaurant

1602 E. Robinson Ave., Suite A, Springdale

Critical violations: Cooked beef (carne guisada) with date 02-06 in walk-in cooler.

Noncritical violations: At time of the inspection, food manager certification is not available. Food employee lacks beard protection. Food employee drying dishes with a cloth, after dishes are coming from dish washing machine. Original bucket of soy sauce is used to put ice in beverage machine. Shelving lacks cleaning in walk-in cooler.

Bradley's Donuts of Farmington

56 Yukon Way, No. 6, Farmington

Critical violations: Smoked sausage at 53 degrees in back white refrigerator.

Noncritical violations: Raw shell eggs stored on a shelf over ready-to-eat food in the large refrigerator and zip lock bag of sliced ham stored on top of raw package of sausage in the kitchen refrigerator.

Cloud 9 Nutrition

56 Yukon Place, Suite 1, Farmington

Critical violations: Rodent bait in the cabinet, under the three-compartment sink, and in the bathroom were not in tamper-resistant bait stations. Rodent droppings in cabinet and under three-compartment sink.

Noncritical violations: No test strips. No toilet paper in the bathroom.

Gardens at Arkanshire

5000 Arkanshire Circle, Springdale

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Three-compartment sink sanitizer basin drain is leaking into a container stored below. Outside garbage receptacle lids are open.

Jim's Razorback Pizza

207 W. Buchanan St., Prairie Grove

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: No test strips for the sanitizer buckets.

Jimmy's Pizza & Catering

813 W. Maple St., Springdale

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Small refrigerator lacks a thermometer. Walk-in cooler shelf surfaces lack cleaning.

Jimmy's Pizza & Catering

3831 N. Crossover Road, Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: An employee with food protection manager certification has not been attained. Food employee lacks a hair restraint for head.

Kings Xpress

2513 N. Thompson St., Springdale

Critical violations: Plumbing of handwashing sink in food prep area is disconnected. They will close the food prep area for two days for floor repair, and they will repair the plumbing in the sink. Walk-in cooler, prep cooked sausage patties have mold.

Noncritical violations: Food manager certification is not available. No signage or written procedures for cleanup of bodily fluid release events. Facility has an oven thermometer in the hot holding food case, range of thermometer starts at 150 degrees.

Kum & Go

1220 E. Robinson Ave., Springdale

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Food manager certification is not available at time of the inspection.

Live Oak C-Store

3831 N. Crossover Road, Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: An employee lacks food protection manager certification. Previous issue. Unwrapped spoon straws for customer self-service lack adequate dispenser.

Sam's Club Deli-Bakery

1517 Gene George Blvd., Springdale

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: The racks holding the cleaned trays in the bakery area had a buildup of food residues.

Sam's Club Cafe

1517 Gene George Blvd., Springdale

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: The handle of a serving cup was stored in the food product, sliced onions and peppers. A scoop labeled with "meats" used to scoop vegetables.

Simple Simon's Pizza

308 E. Pridemore Drive, Lincoln

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: No test strips. No certified food manager. Employee wearing a diamond ring and watch. No permit posted.

Winnie's

810 E. Pridemore Drive, Lincoln

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: No documentation of a certified food protection manager.

Feb. 15

Faby's Taqueria

4782 N. College Ave., Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: During the inspection, it was identified that your facility does not have at least one employee with supervisory responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service. Current retail food permit is not posted.

Fast Trax

310 E. Pridemore St., Lincoln

Critical violations: Food debris on knife block, spatula and tongs. Hot water is not available to the kitchen three-compartment sink or the kitchen handsink.

Noncritical violations: No documentation of a certified food protection manager. Several randomly checked over the counter (OTC) medications had exceeded the expiration date. Four boxes of NyQuil with expiration date of December 2021 and three boxes of NoDoz had expiration date of November 2021. Bags of ice did not have labeling information identifying where the ice was bagged. Inside the ice machine has a buildup of black debris. Shelving in the kitchen has a buildup of dust and food debris. Sticky food spills and dirt were present on floors in the walk-in cooler, storage area and kitchen. Shelving in the kitchen has a buildup of dust and food debris.

Flightline Bar & Grill

802 Airport Ave., Suite 207, Springdale

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Food manager certification through an accredited program has not been attained. Interior of prep table is not clean.

Isabella's Italian

908 Rolling Hills Drive, Suite C, Fayetteville

Critical violations: Food employee handled shredded cheese and fried onions with bare hand.

Noncritical violations: An employee lacks food protection manager certification. Handwashing sink in food preparation area and bar area lack employee handwashing signs posted. One food employee lacks a hair restraint for head. Employee toilet room door is open.

La Original Los Cuatros

224 Caudle Ave., Springdale

Critical violations: Handwashing sink in food prep area has utensils and food debris inside. Carnitas/pork meat at 124 degrees. Packaged food items for customer self-service (salsas, guacamole) do not have a label.

Noncritical violations: During the inspection, it was identified that this facility does not have at least one employee with supervisory responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service. No signage or written procedures for cleanup of bodily fluid release events.

Lincoln Middle School-Aramark

201 E. School St., Lincoln

Critical violations: Dish-temp plate at 140 degrees.

Noncritical violations: None

Oak Grove Montessori School

5247 Har Ber Ave., Springdale

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: A retail food establishment shall have procedures for employees to follow when responding to bodily fluid release events that involve the discharge of bodily fluid or other matter onto surfaces in the retail food establishment.

Parkside Playschool Inc.

2460 N. Old Wire Road, Fayetteville

Critical violations: A bag of cooked rice stored in refrigerator is date marked 2/8. The day of cooking is included in the seven days.

Noncritical violations: None

Smoothie King

7237 W. Sunset Ave., Springdale

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Food workers are not wearing hair restraints. The female toilet was dirty.

Springdale Country Club

608 W. Lakeview Drive, Springdale

Critical violations: Raw eggs are stored above packaged ready-to-eat food. Packaged raw salmon and packaged raw beef at 46 degrees, equipment located under the grill. In the refrigerator different dressings have date marked more than seven days (blue cheese 02/06, Caesar 01/29). Cooked chicken wing and cooked pork (walk-in cooler) do not have a date marked.

Noncritical violations: Spoons are stored with the handle down.

Tangier Hamza's Mediterranean

2800 N. College Ave., Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Handwashing sink in back food preparation area lacks employee handwashing notice posted.

Three Dogs Catering Head Start

260 Victory Lane, Springdale

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Current retail food permit is not posted.

TJ's Sandwich Shop

2992 N. College Ave., Fayetteville

Critical violations: A food employee drink cup that is stored on back food preparation table lacks a lid.

Noncritical violations: An employee lacks food protection manager certification. One food employee is wearing a finger ring that is not a plain band and a bracelet.

Feb. 16

Beon-Herbalife Nutrition Center

204 Berry St., Suite A, Springdale

Critical violations: Food employee touched ready-to-eat food with bare hands (waffles and banana).

Noncritical violations: No signage or written procedures for cleanup of bodily fluid release and discharge events. Food worker lacks hair protection. Restroom lacks a trash can with a lid.

Domino's

2368 E. Robinson Ave., Springdale

Critical violations: Food employee touches ready-to-eat food with bare hands (bread twists, pizza, chicken wings).

Noncritical violations: None

Flash Market

3080 W. Wedington Drive, Fayetteville

Critical violations: Some of the commercially prepared sandwiches and burritos lack date marking.

Noncritical violations: Bacon stored over milk. Buildup of black debris in the ice machine. Box of Cattlemen's Jerky stored in a box on the floor.

Harp's Deli-Bakery

1007 Jones Road, Springdale

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: A half-eaten cookie and half bag of chips on the food preparation table. The can opener knife is dirty with food residues.

Harp's Food Store

1007 Jones Road, Springdale

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: The dairy display area has plastic and trash buildup on the shelves. The vent return in the mop sink room has a buildup of soil/lint on the surface.

McDonald's

3080 W. Wedington Drive, Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Hamburgers patties in the bottom of the cook line freezer were in contact with ice buildup inside the unit. Food residue on the inside and outside of the ice cream station.

Mr. Taco Loco

2227 W. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Fayetteville

Critical violations: Handwashing sink in food preparation area lacks disposable towels available. A container of cooked shrimp soup stored in walk-in refrigerator is date marked 2/7.

Noncritical violations: An employee lacks food protection manager certification. Toothpicks for customer self-service lack adequate dispenser.

Six Twelve Coffeehouse & Bar

3980 W. Wedington Drive, Suite 19, Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: No documentation of a certified food protection manager. Burritos at 45 degrees in the freezer. The freezer was not working properly and was being used as a refrigerator until the new freezer arrives. Posted permit expired Nov. 30, 2021.

Supermercado La Estrella

1301 E. Robinson Ave., Suite B3, Springdale

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Food manager certification is not available.

Wood Stone Craft Pizza

557 S. School Ave., Suite 101, Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: One container of chemical sanitizing solution for wiping cloth is stored on the floor.

Feb. 17

Las Margaritas Mexican Restaurant

2313 W. Sunset Ave., Springdale

Critical violations: Equipment (knives and serving spoons) being washed in the bar sink, and the equipment was not sanitized. Refried beans on the hot-holding wells for service temping at 119 degrees. Food was reheated in the hot wells.

Noncritical violations: No information on cleanup of bodily fluid release and discharge events available for employees. A cook staff was wearing earrings and a necklace

Mojito's Mexican Grill

100 E. Joyce Blvd., Suite 111, Fayetteville

Critical violations: Food employees drinking from a cup without a lid, food prep area. Food employees touch ready-to-eat food with bare hands (one touched cheese and burrito, another touched a taco salad). Uncovered bucket with cheese dip has food debris and other physical contamination. Six buckets with different cheese sauces are uncovered, prepared Tuesday and not date marked. Spray bottle with chemical does not have a label (acid).

Noncritical violations: No information on cleanup of bodily fluid release and discharge events available for employees. A cook staff was wearing earrings and a necklace. Food employee lacks beard protection. Shelf surfaces in the walk-in cooler are not clean.

Salem Lutheran Church Addition

1800 W. Emma Ave., Springdale

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: No information for employees on cleanup of bodily fluid release and discharge events.

Sam's Club Cafe

3801 Arkansas 112 North, Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: The light in the cafe walk-in cooler does not come on when opening the door or triggering the sensors.

Sam's Club Food Store

3801 Arkansas 112 North, Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Several cans were dented on the seal. The women's restroom stalls had trash cans with no lids.

Waffle House

219 S. Thompson St., Springdale

Critical violations: Prep-table tomatoes tempting at 49 degrees and chopped ham at 44 degrees.

Noncritical violations: No signage or written procedures for cleanup of bodily fluid release or discharge events.

Feb. 18

Red Dragon Buffet

2111 S. Old Missouri Road, Suite L, Springdale

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Several food storage shelves in walk-in cooler are covered with corrugated fiberboard. Ready-to-eat food such as cooked pork and prep cooked egg roll are stored in a cardboard box.

The following establishments had no violations this reporting period:

Feb. 14 -- Sam's Club-Food Store, 1517 Gene George Blvd., Springdale; Whataburger, 4030 N. College Ave., Fayetteville

Feb. 15 -- Children's World, 206 W. Johnson Road, Springdale; Sweet Scoops Blender Bar, 68 E. Main St., Suite C, Farmington; Tacos 'Round Town Food Cart, 406 E. Pridemore Drive, Lincoln

Feb. 16 -- DSC Arkansas One, 540 W. Dickson St., Fayetteville; Hellstern Middle School, 771 HarBer Ave., Springdale; Panda Express, 2109 W. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Fayetteville

Feb. 17 -- Braum's Ice Cream Store, 907 Thompson St., Springdale; Fujisan Sushi (Inside Sam's Club), 3081 Arkansas 112 North, Fayetteville; Sam's Club Deli-Bakery, 3801 Arkansas 112 North, Fayetteville

Feb. 18 -- Akira Ramen Bowl, 617 N. College Ave., Fayetteville; Good Dog Cafe, 2640 E. Huntsville Road, Fayetteville; West Fork Elementary School, 245 School Ave., West Fork; West Fork High School, 287 School Ave., West Fork; West Fork Middle School, 1 School Ave., West Fork