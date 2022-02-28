Wildcats fall to Panthers in region final

Magnolia has had Watson Chapel's number in high school boys basketball the past two years.

The top-ranked team in Class 4A defeated No. 4 Watson Chapel for the sixth straight time in that span, winning Sunday's 4A South Region championship game 60-53 at Nashville High School.

Three of the six meetings have been with a title at stake, including last year's district championship in Magnolia and region final in Star City. The Panthers (26-0) won both games in Conference 4A-8 play this season, although the Wildcats (20-9) came closer in each meeting. Magnolia won by 16 points in Pine Bluff on Jan. 4, by 8 in Magnolia on Jan. 28 and by 7 on Sunday.

But the Wildcats had the Panthers on the ropes at times in Nashville, leading by 7 at halftime.

"We had some bad turnovers down the stretch," Watson Chapel Coach Marcus Adams said. "We gave up some transition 3s and then foul trouble hurt us a little bit."

Statistics were not immediately available, but Adams said Magnolia's experience had plenty to do with turning the tide in the final 8 minutes.

"No matter what you do, they're not going to be rattled," he said. "When adversity hits, you've got to be a little tougher."

The loss puts the Wildcats in the first round of the 4A state tournament at Magnolia against the No. 4 seed from the East at 8:30 p.m. Thursday. The East will play its semifinals today -- Robinson vs. Forrest City and Mills vs. Blytheville -- and third-place and championship games Tuesday.

Magnolia earned a first-round bye with its championship.

Watson Chapel 44, Fountain Lake 43 (Saturday)

All Watson Chapel (20-8) needed was a stop in the final seconds for its eighth win in a row and to knock off the third-ranked Cobras (28-3), who had won 12 straight.

Khamani Cooper was the Wildcats' only double-digit scorer with 10 points, 6 rebounds and 4 assists. Hampton Hall totaled 9 points and 8 rebounds, and Jalyn Jones and Christopher Fountain each scored 6 points.

Arkadelphia beat Fountain Lake 33-30 in Sunday's third-place game.

Watson Chapel 67, Nashville 45 (Friday)

Cooper scored 24 points to help the Wildcats sew up a berth in the state tournament.

Cooper added 5 rebounds and 4 assists. Antwon Emsweller had 18 points, 7 rebounds and a block; Fountain had 12 points and 8 rebounds and Hall 8 points and 8 rebounds for the Wildcats.

Nashville finished the season 15-13.

Nemo Vista 62, Friendship 52 (Saturday)

At the 1A Region 3 boys tournament at Guy-Perkins, Pine Bluff's Friendship Aspire Academy Southeast dropped a 10-point decision to Red Hawks of Conway County in the first round.

The loss ended the Warriors' season at 9-11.

Pine Bluff, GCT to meet Tuesday

Pine Bluff High School will take on Greene County Tech in the first round of the 5A boys state playoffs at Sheridan High School on Tuesday night.

GCT (15-11) settled for the fourth seed out of the 5A-East Conference after losing to crosstown rival Paragould 71-65 Thursday. The Eagles were 7-7 in the 5A-East.

The winner will take on Maumelle or Vilonia at 5:30 p.m. Friday, but it won't be an easy path to the state finals in Hot Springs for either team. Top-ranked and defending champion Jonesboro is on the Zebras' side of the bracket and has to come out of a quadrant with Hot Springs High, Siloam Springs and Sylvan Hills.

The 5A boys playoff schedule:

Tuesday -- Russellville vs. Jacksonville, 2:30 p.m.; Little Rock Parkview vs. Greenwood, 5:30 p.m.; Pine Bluff vs. GCT, 8:30 p.m.

Wednesday -- Jonesboro vs. Hot Springs High, 2:30 p.m.; Marion vs. Hot Springs Lakeside, 5:30 p.m.; Lake Hamilton vs. West Memphis, 8:30 p.m.

Thursday -- Maumelle vs. Vilonia, 2:30 p.m.; Siloam Springs vs. Sylvan Hills, 5:30 p.m.; Russellville-Jacksonville winner vs. Marion-Lakeside winner, 8:30 p.m.

Friday -- Parkview-Greenwood winner vs. Lake Hamilton-West Memphis winner, 2:30 p.m.; Pine Bluff-GCT winner vs. Maumelle-Vilonia winner, 5:30 p.m.; Jonesboro-Hot Springs High winner vs. Siloam Springs-Sylvan Hills winner, 8:30 p.m.

Saturday -- Semifinals, 1:30 and 7:30 p.m.