2 Colorado fires leave 500 families homeless





SUPERIOR, Colo. -- At least 500 families are homeless after runaway grass fires propelled by 100-mph-plus winds bore down Thursday on neighborhoods in a region northwest of Denver, authorities said.

Approximately 34,000 residents of the towns of Superior and Louisville in Boulder County fled the "life-threatening" situation Thursday.

On Friday, many of them returned to their neighborhoods to see what was left.

Other residents remained barred from some adjacent municipalities Friday as the Colorado State Patrol warned that some flames were still present.

No deaths were reported as of Friday morning, but officials said the full extent of the damage caused by the Marshall Fire and the smaller Middle Fork Fire remained unknown.

"If people chose not to evacuate, didn't hear the knocking from the deputies, I'm afraid that we are going to learn of some fatalities in these homes because people literally had minutes to get out," Superior Mayor Clint Folsom told The Washington Post on Friday.













Boulder County Sheriff Joe Pelle said if estimates of the damage prove true, the blazes could be the most destructive of any fire in Colorado history. He and the governor said it's possible that as many as 1,000 homes were lost, though that won't be known until crews can fully assess the damage.

"In many of those neighborhoods that are currently blocked off, it's still too dangerous to return," Pelle told reporters Friday. "We saw still active fire in many places this morning. We saw downed power lines, we saw a lot of risk that we're still trying to mitigate."

Long lines of cars formed Thursday as people upended their plans during a traditionally quiet holiday week and fled for safety. Democratic Gov. Jared Polis pleaded with people watching the flames from roads to leave the area so first responders could pass. Photos showed homes ablaze, and clouds of smoke climbing high into the air.

The scene Friday in parts of Superior was one of "total devastation," he said.

For homes spared from the flames, more damage is possible. An approaching cold front and snow system threaten to freeze pipes in homes still standing, and the entire town of Superior is without gas, Folsom said. Also a boil water advisory is in effect in Superior and Louisville.

Polis said Friday that he had spoken with President Joe Biden, who was working to finalize a major disaster declaration for the area.

"This was a disaster in fast motion all over the course of half a day," Polis said. "Many of the families [had] minutes to get whatever they could -- their kids, their pets -- to get into the car and leave."

DROUGHT CONDITIONS

Downed power lines are suspected as having sparked the fires as winds of up to 115 mph spread the flames, the sheriff's office said.

The blazes come amid a devastating year for wildfires in the West, made worse by drought, heat and dry vegetation. The colder months have been unusually dry -- a condition that, combined with strong winds, made this week's infernos mushroom quickly.













Wildfires pose an increasing threat in Colorado, with four of the state's largest fires occurring since 2018, according to state records. Colorado's top 20 largest wildfires to date have all happened since 2001.

Scientists say climate change is making weather more extreme, and wildfires more frequent and destructive.

Ninety percent of Boulder County is in severe or extreme drought, and the area hasn't seen substantial rainfall since midsummer. Denver set a record for consecutive days without snow, before it finally received some in a small storm on Dec. 10, its last snowfall before Thursday's wildfires broke out.

Early Friday, commuters in Superior navigated broken traffic lights as police blocked roads leading to downtown. Lines of cars formed on the side of a main thoroughfare as locals waited for permission to check on their homes.

A smell of burning plastic lingered in the air, and skies were gray and quiet -- a sharp contrast to Thursday's violent gusts.

Grant Dupre was among homeowners trying to see the extent of damage to their residences. His house just outside the evacuation zone was spared, he said, but he was unsure about his car, which he had dropped off with a mechanic early Thursday for brakes replacement.

As he approached the mechanic's shop Friday, he said an officer told him to turn around.

Aside from that uncertainty, Dupre said he's now worried about how low temperatures will affect his house with the gas shut off. He said he's also concerned about what will happen to the hundreds of people whose homes burned.

"There's already a housing shortage here," he said.

In the hills behind Boulder Valley Christian Church in Boulder, dozens of homes continued to smolder Friday. Cattle roamed in scorched fields near where families gathered to see if they could see remnants of their homes through the smoke.

As resident Eric Lundeen sent up a drone to get a better look at the wreckage, snowflakes began to fall. He held out his hand to catch some of the white specks on his gloves.

"I can't tell if this is ash or snow coming down," he said. "I think it's both."

Information for this article was contributed by Ari Schneider, Marisa Iati, Emmanuel Felton, Tim Bella, Maria Luisa Paul, Christine Armario and Andrew Jeong of The Washington Post; and by Brittany Peterson, Patty Nieberg, Colleen Slevin and Brady McCombs of The Associated Press.





The devastation in a Boulder County neighborhood is seen from a Colorado National Guard helicopter Friday during a flyover by Gov. Jared Polis. Authorities reported more than 500 homes were feared destroyed by wildfire. (AP/Colorado Public Radio/Hart Van Denburg)







A wildfire rips through a development late Thursday near Rock Creek Village outside Broomfield, Colo. No deaths had been reported by Friday, and many people fled before the flames engulfed their homes in the area. (AP/David Zalubowski)





