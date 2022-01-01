4 die in Arkansas road wrecks Thursday, state police say

Four people were killed and two were injured in crashes on Arkansas roads Thursday, according to Arkansas State Police preliminary reports.

Kristina Harge, 35, of Midway died in a head-on collision around 10 a.m. Thursday on Arkansas 5 near Mountain Home.

Harge's 2006 Nissan ran off the road, and she lost control of the vehicle, overcorrecting and crossing into the other lane, the police report said. The vehicle then hit a 2020 Jeep head-on, the report said.

The wreck injured an unidentified minor in Harge's vehicle and the driver of the Jeep, 64-year-old Douglas Gregg of Mountain Home.

The state police said the weather was clear, and the road was wet.

In another report, police said Jesse Dorsey, 42, of Little Rock and Raymond Moore, 75, of Bauxite were killed when their vehicles struck head-on just before 2 p.m. Thursday on U.S. 70 in rural Saline County.

Moore's eastbound 2017 Kia Sedona crossed into the westbound lane, hitting Dorsey's 2019 Ford F-350 and causing fatal injuries to them both.

Troopers reported the weather as clear and the road as dry.

In a third wreck, Sandra Young, 53, of Fort Smith died just before 7:30 p.m. Thursday on Jenny Lind Road in Fort Smith when she fell from her scooter into oncoming traffic.

Young was traveling south when she fell from her 2019 Honda Metropolitan scooter and into the traffic lane, where she was hit by a 2011 Lexus GS6. Young died of her injuries at the scene.

Troopers said the weather was clear, and the road was dry.