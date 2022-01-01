Others say: A forward spin

The terrible year of 2020 ended with a glimmer of hope. While the United States was in the grip of the worst surge yet of the pandemic, the first vaccines against covid-19 were being distributed to health-care workers, and plans were underway for the largest immunization rollout in the nation's history.

It looked like 2021 would be the year that the U.S. got a handle on the pandemic. But too many people rejected free vaccinations and chose to flout simple infection-control methods like mask-wearing, leaving the door open for the more infectious delta variant. Then, in November, the world was shaken by the emergence of omicron, an even more infectious strain of the coronavirus which has quickly become the dominant strain in the U.S.

More Americans died of covid-19 in 2021 than in 2020. As of Tuesday, nearly 820,000 Americans have died from the disease, more than those thought to have died during the 1918 H1N1 influenza pandemic.

But there is hope. Early studies out of Britain and South Africa and initial data from U.S. hospitals support what health-care professionals have been reporting anecdotally: Omicron appears less likely than earlier strains to result in serious illness and hospitalization, especially for vaccinated people.

If the data hold, it would be a tremendous relief given that omicron spreads with terrifying speed, even among vaccinated people. And it could mean that the coronavirus is on the path to a mild, endemic state that would put an end to the pandemic.

It's nice to have a tiny bit of good news as 2021 ends in another round of canceled plans and overtaxed hospitals. We should use this occasion to double down on public health protections, such as placing vaccination and testing restrictions on domestic air travel, and to increase vaccination and booster shots. The pandemic may not be over, but it's possible that 2022 may really be a less deadly year.