Actress Betty White dies at 99





LOS ANGELES -- Betty White, whose saucy, up-for-anything charm made her a television mainstay for more than 60 years, whether as a man-crazy TV hostess on "The Mary Tyler Moore Show" or the loopy housemate on "The Golden Girls," has died. She was 99.

White's death was confirmed Friday by Jeff Witjas, her longtime agent and friend. She would have turned 100 on Jan. 17.

"I truly never thought she was going to pass away," Witjas said. "She meant the world to me as a friend. She was the most positive person I've ever known."

Witjas said White had been staying close to her Los Angeles home during the pandemic out of caution but had no diagnosed illness. It was unclear if she died Thursday night or Friday, he said.

Her death brought tributes from celebrities and politicians alike.

"We loved Betty White," first lady Jill Biden said as she and President Joe Biden left a restaurant in Wilmington, Del. Added the president, "Ninety-nine years old. As my mother would say, 'God love her.'"

"She was great at defying expectation," Ryan Reynolds, who starred alongside her in the comedy "The Proposal," tweeted. "She managed to grow very old and somehow, not old enough. We'll miss you, Betty."

White launched her TV career in daytime talk shows when the medium was still in its infancy and endured well into the age of cable and streaming. Her combination of sweetness and edginess gave life to a roster of quirky characters in shows from the sitcom "Life With Elizabeth" in the early 1950s to oddball Rose Nylund in "The Golden Girls" in the '80s to "Boston Legal," which ran from 2004 to 2008.













[Video not showing up above? Click here to watch » arkansasonline.com/11white/]





But it was in 2010 that White's stardom broke out as never before.

In a Snickers commercial that premiered during that year's Super Bowl telecast, she impersonated an energy-sapped dude getting tackled during a backlot football game.

"Mike, you're playing like Betty White out there," jeered one of his chums. White, flat on the ground and covered in mud, fired back, "That's not what your girlfriend said!"

The instantly-viral video helped spark a Facebook campaign called "Betty White to Host SNL (please?)!," whose half-million fans led to her co-hosting "Saturday Night Live" in a much-watched, much-hailed edition that Mother's Day weekend. The appearance won her a seventh Emmy award.

A month later, cable's TV Land premiered "Hot In Cleveland," the network's first original scripted series, which starred Valerie Bertinelli, Jane Leeves and Wendie Malick as three past-their-prime show-biz veterans who move to Cleveland to escape the youth obsession of Hollywood. They move into a home being looked after by an elderly Polish widow -- a character, played by White, who was meant to appear only in the pilot episode.

But White stole the show, and the salty Elka Ostrovsky became a key part of the series. She was voted the Entertainer of the Year by members of The Associated Press.

By then, White had not only become the hippest star around, but also a role model for how to grow old joyously.

"Don't try to be young," she told The AP. "Just open your mind. Stay interested in stuff. There are so many things I won't live long enough to find out about, but I'm still curious about them."

Such was her popularity that even White's birthday became a national event: In January 2012, NBC aired "Betty White's 90th Birthday Party" as a star-studded prime-time special.

In a People cover story on White's upcoming 100th birthday, the magazine's Jan. 10 issue touted White's secrets for longevity and quoted her as saying, "Funny never gets old."

A film honoring White on her birthday will be released as planned for a one-day showing in more than 900 theaters nationwide, said Steve Boettcher and Mike Trinklein, producers of "Betty White: 100 Years Young -- A Birthday Celebration."

White remained youthful in part through her skill at playing bawdy or naughty while radiating niceness. The horror spoof "Lake Placid" and "The Proposal" were marked by her characters' surprisingly salty language. And her character Catherine Piper killed a man with a skillet on "Boston Legal."

She almost wasn't cast as "Happy Homemaker" Sue Ann Nivens in "The Mary Tyler Moore Show" in 1973. She and her husband, Allen Ludden, were close friends of Moore and Moore's then-husband, producer Grant Tinker. But CBS casting head Ethel Winant declared White the logical choice. The role brought her two Emmys as supporting actress in a comedy series.

In 1985, White starred on NBC with Bea Arthur, Rue McClanahan and Estelle Getty in "The Golden Girls." Its cast of mature actors, playing single women in Miami retirement, presented a gamble in a youth-conscious industry. But it proved a solid hit and lasted until 1992.

White played Rose, a gentle, dim widow who managed to misinterpret most situations. The role won her another Emmy, and she reprised it in a short-lived spinoff, "The Golden Palace." She also appeared in numerous miniseries and TV movies.

White, who made her film debut as a female U.S. senator in Otto Preminger's 1962 Capitol Hill drama "Advise and Consent," began her television career as $50-a-week sidekick to a Los Angeles TV personality in 1949. She was hired for a local daytime show starring Al Jarvis, the best-known disc jockey in Los Angeles.

With her glib tongue and quick responses nurtured in the Jarvis years, she was a welcome guest on "I've Got a Secret," "To Tell the Truth," "What's My Line" and other game shows -- all the way up to the 2008 "Million Dollar Password," which revived the game once hosted by Ludden, whom she had met when a contestant on his original "Password" in 1961.

The next year, while touring in summer theater during television's off season, she starred with Ludden -- by then a widower with three children -- in the comedy "Critic's Choice." Their marriage lasted from 1963 until his death from cancer in 1981.

Off-screen, White tirelessly raised money for animal causes such as the Morris Animal Foundation and the Los Angeles Zoo. She wrote a 1983 book titled "Betty White's Pet Love: How Pets Take Care of Us," and, in 2011, published "Betty & Friends: My Life at the Zoo."

She was born Betty Marion White in Oak Park, Ill., and the family moved to Los Angeles when she was a toddler.

"My dad was a salesman and he would come home with jokes," she told The Associated Press in 2015. "He'd say, `Sweetheart, you can take THAT one to school. But I wouldn't take THIS one. We had such a wonderful time."

Her early ambition was to be a writer. But, at Beverly Hills High School, she turned to acting, appearing in several school plays. Instead of going to college, she instead took roles in a small theater and played bit parts in radio dramas.

Explaining in 2011 how she kept up her frantic pace even as an octogenarian, she explained that she only needed four hours of sleep each night.

And when asked how she had managed to be universally beloved during her decades-spanning career, she summed up with a dimpled smile: "I just make it my business to get along with people so I can have fun. It's that simple."

Information for this story was contributed by Lindsey Bahr and Lynn Berry of the Associated Press, as well as the late Bob Thomas, formerly of the Associated Press.









“Mary Tyler Moore Show” cast members Ed Asner (from left), Betty White, Mary Tyler Moore and Ted Knight show off their Emmys in May 1976 at the 28th annual awards show in Los Angeles. (AP)







Betty White, shown in 1965, began her television career in 1949 as a $50-a-week sidekick to a Los Angeles TV personality. (AP)







Betty White (right) takes a break with Estelle Getty (from left), Rue McClanahan and Bea Arthur during a break in taping “The Golden Girls” on Dec. 25, 1985 in Hollywood. (AP)





