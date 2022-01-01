Agency surveys for '22 bear hunt

A group of horseback riders recently came across fresh bear tracks near Freeo Creek in Dallas County. This proved timely in that Myron Means, Arkansas Game and Fish Commission Bear Program coordinator, was about to speak to the Fordyce Rotary Club in early December.

He shared how a South Arkansas bear season is on the table for 2022.

"We've dramatically increased our survey efforts over the past several years to get a good handle on reproduction and distribution of bears in the Gulf Coastal Plain," Means said. "We find there are from eight to 20 adult bears per 20 kilometers. As a result, there will be the first bear hunting season in South-central Arkansas (Bear Zone 4) since 1927."

"There is no special structure set forth for the hunt as yet," said Means, "but it will most likely begin in late November with a limited quota. We'll start out very conservatively taking baby steps; maybe harvesting 40 or 50 bears per year to see how they respond."

"The University of Arkansas is finalizing a density study conducted across Bear Zone 5. We hope to have that report by late December. We will present the information to the commission in March with public hearings in April. That will still allow sufficient time to formulate a final season structure."

Means elaborated on Arkansas bears.

"Ozark Mountain bears have been hunted for 40 years whereas Coastal Plain and Delta bears are far less timid because they haven't been conditioned by hunting pressure," he said.

"Black bears are rather near-sighted and hear no better than humans. But their sense of smell is unmatched. They have the best olfactory of any land animal, generally 1,500 times stronger than the average nose. Twenty-five percent of Arkansas bears exhibit color variation. These are mostly mountain bears who were reintroduced to the region from more northern climes. White River bears are generally descended from our indigenous bears and display little color variation," he said.

Means further explained how black bears are omnivores, subsisting on whatever food is convenient or seasonal. They are most incidental meat eaters, with the greater part of their diet coming from plants. They are lazy feeders, so not likely to chase down prey.

"Black bears are the only bear species to climb trees because of how their claws are shaped. This gives them a distinct advantage over deer when it comes to foraging because a bear can go up the tree and get the acorns before deer have a chance to eat them off the ground. In areas that tend to flood like the White River, bears often den high up in hollow trees. And they can swim like a fish, crossing rivers and lakes without hesitation," Means said.

Regarding bears as a nuisance to humans, Means explained.

"I tell apiaries it's not a matter of will bears hit your bee hives but when? An electric fence is the best way to protect your bees and keep bears from stealing your honey," he said. "We get from 150 to 200 nuisance complaints per year. That's pretty minimal when you consider New Jersey has over 1,500 confirmed bear encounters annually."

"In the early 1800's when Arkansas was known as 'the Bear State,' our bear population exceeded over 50,000. Now it's around 6,000 and we will probably keep it at those levels," he said.

Bear attacks were not uncommon in that earlier age when black bears were so numerous. Now, said Means, "We've never had a predatory attack in my 25 years with the commission."

When asked what he thinks might be the largest bear found in our region, Means stated, "Upwards to 600 pound males. We have a lot of good healthy bears in residence and the larger ones are generally found in the interior highlands. The reason for that is they are the descendants of northern bears that were used to reintroduce black bears to Arkansas. There's an axiom called 'Burkman's Rule' that states due to colder temperatures, animals from northern climes tend to have greater biomass to help generate more body heat. Animals from warmer regions have lesser size to avoid generating too much heat. Thus, the northern bear brought in from Minnesota and Manitoba are genetically larger than descendants of our remaining native species."

According to World Book encyclopedia, some interesting facts about American black bears include, "They are among the most common bear species. They grow about 5 feet long and are the smallest bears in North America. Most black bears are from 200 to 300 pounds but some exceed 500 pounds."

A recent bear track discovered near Freeo Creek in Dallas County. (Special to The Commercial/Richard Ledbetter)

