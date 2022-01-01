Airline's flights put on pandemic pause





HONG KONG -- Hong Kong's Cathay Pacific Airlines has suspended cargo flights for a week because of stricter quarantine requirements for air crews, potentially adding to strain on global supply chains.

Long-haul flights to Europe, across the Pacific and to Riyadh and Dubai are suspended through Jan. 6, the airline said Thursday. It promised to try to help customers "mitigate the disruption."

Hong Kong is tightening up virus restrictions after confirming its first cases of community transmission of the omicron variant of the coronavirus Friday, tied to a Cathay Pacific crew member who had returned from the United States on Christmas Day.

The airline's workforce is stretched thin after the quarantine for Cathay Pacific flight crews whose return from abroad was extended to one week from three days in a hotel room.

Thursday's announcement gave no details, but The South China Morning Post newspaper said the longer quarantine would leave Cathay without enough pilots for all of its flights.

The airline earlier asked staffers to volunteer for a "closed-loop system" under which they would work for three-week stints with brief stopovers in Hong Kong, but too few agreed, according to news reports.

Cathay said earlier that it would reduce its schedule of passenger flights in the first three months of 2022 because of staff shortages.

The airline came under attack Friday over the first local omicron cases, which sparked fears of a possible outbreak.

The crew member had lunch at a restaurant two days after returning from the U.S., in apparent violation of a three-day self-isolation rule. Two other people eating at the Moon Palace restaurant Monday were infected: the father of the crew member and a construction worker dining nearby.

City leader Carrie Lam expressed her dissatisfaction to the chairman and the chief executive officer of the city's flagship airline, Health Secretary Sophia Chan said at a news conference.

Cathay Pacific said in a statement that five crew members had tested positive for omicron recently, and some had not followed regulations. It apologized and said they would be disciplined.

Health officials said there is a high risk of further spread, saying it could lead to what would be a fifth major wave of infections in the city.

Hong Kong has recorded 81 omicron cases. The others were among people who had arrived from overseas.







