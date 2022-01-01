Arkansas churches make most of online services, but need for in-person worship growing





Since covid-19 erupted, there have been a lot more empty pews in Arkansas, though some long-absent worshippers are beginning to return, religious leaders say.

"We have seen attendance starting to increase steadily again, and there are [some] people who are getting up to 60% to 70% of pre-covid [numbers]," said Bishop Gary Mueller of the United Methodist Church's Arkansas Conference.

In the Catholic Diocese of Little Rock, attendance at Masses in October was up 34% from the same month in 2020, but was still down 20.6% compared to October 2019.

Arkansas is hardly an aberration, according to data from LifeWay Research, which is affiliated with the Southern Baptist Convention.

ATTENDANCE FALLING

"A quarter of churchgoers, those who are attending in person before the pandemic, are not back in church on a typical Sunday," said Scott McConnell, LifeWay Research's executive director.

Since the arrival of covid, "A lot of habits were broken," he said.

The numbers are down in the Episcopal Diocese of Arkansas, despite the doors reopening, according to Bishop Larry Benfield.

"Anywhere from about 50% to about 75% of the people seem to be back worshipping in person now, as opposed to before covid started," Benfield said.

[CORONAVIRUS: Click here for our complete coverage » arkansasonline.com/coronavirus]

Larger parishes in Little Rock and Northwest Arkansas, on average, tend to have fared better than middle-size parishes elsewhere in the state, he said.

A few of the smallest parishes -- those with 15 to 25 people -- are back to pre-covid numbers, he added.

As are other religious leaders, Benfield is monitoring the spread of the omicron variant.

If the number of covid cases climbs, "I think you're going to see some people deciding to watch worship online as opposed to being there in person," he said. "Right now, I have not had any congregations talk about going to online only."

Polling by Gallup, which has tracked churchgoing since 1939, showed U.S. attendance plummeting during the first year of the covid-19 pandemic to its lowest level on record; thus far attendance has failed to recover.

In 2019, church, temple and mosque attendance stood at 34%. By May 2021 that figure had fallen to 30%, with 20% saying they had attended in-person services and another 10% saying they had attended remotely. [See: tinyurl.com/2s35rj3c]

"We're certainly seeing the attendance being cut in half," said Pastor Darrell Montgomery of Second Baptist Church in England.

"About 40 on average: that's a good Sunday now," he said.

Pre-covid, there would have likely been 70-80 on hand, he added.

Diagnosing the problem is easier than finding a cure.

"I certainly have been praying and thinking. What is the solution? I don't know," Montgomery said.

SPIRITUAL DECLINE

Rod Loy, pastor at North Little Rock's First Assembly of God, is concerned about the long-term effects of the pandemic, not just in Arkansas but across the country.

"At the beginning of the pandemic, many of the so-called 'experts' predicted this would be the next great spiritual awakening in America. They prophesied that as soon as churches reopened, people would flock to church, fill the seats, and thousands would come to faith. That didn't happen. Instead of a great awakening, we've seen a great falling away," he told his congregation in a sermon shortly before Thanksgiving.

Many "Christians in America have completely abandoned the church," he added.

Even some at First Assembly appear to have walked away.

"We are still at 75% of pre-covid attendance average," Loy said in an email Tuesday.

"Sadly the church in America has allowed itself to be divided by covid. Arguments about face masks, vaccines and closures have distracted from the mission and purpose of the church," he said.

It's unclear how many churchgoers have permanently departed.

"It will take several years for us to know the fallout," LifeWay Research's McConnell said.

"Many of the churchgoers have good intentions of coming back to attending in person," he added.

VIRTUAL ATTENDANCE

With online options proliferating, calculating attendance is going to get more complicated.

"What we are trying to figure out is how we're going to be counting people who are coming to church ... virtually," Benfield said.

The drop in attendance cuts across religious traditions. Crowds are smaller for Shabbat services as well.

"There is a noticeable drop-off in attendance, but it's actually encouraged," said Rabbi Pinchus Ciment, director of Lubavitch of Arkansas in Little Rock.

Given the severity of the pandemic and the threat it poses to public health, it is wise for some to opt out of weekly services and other events, he said.

"I think the leadership across the board has encouraged people that are vulnerable to illnesses to not participate, to stay home," he said.

At the Madina Institute and Mosque in Little Rock, covid has made restrictions necessary according to its president, Sophia Said.

For some gatherings, attendance was capped at 10 or 15 people. On other occasions, only healthy, vaccinated adults were allowed to participate.

Technology has made it easier to participate, she said.

"We were able to reach those members of the congregation who were not able to come to mosque otherwise for various reasons. Now they could sit at home and be a part of the congregation," she said. "So we have expanded our congregation in some ways, which has been really good."

But technology can't replicate in-person experience, she noted.

"We all need community. ... How do we build community without being together physically? That has been a real challenge," she said.

At St. Joseph Catholic Church in Fayetteville, parishioners can watch Mass via the internet.

But it's not the same as being physically present, its pastor, Jason Tyler, noted.

"The Catholic Mass, in my mind, doesn't lend itself as well to the online or video presentation" because it's "something of a full-body experience," he said. "You sit. You stand. You kneel. Maybe you have incense. Sometimes you're smelling, even, what's happening."

Importantly, it is a shared experience, he said.

"As Catholics, we place such great importance on the Eucharist, the idea that the bread and wine at Mass really become the body and blood of Jesus," he said. "We want people to be in the presence of the Lord."

Despite its shortcomings, there are no plans to discontinue livestreamed Masses.

TECHNOLOGICAL GROWTH

For Arkansas' 54 Episcopal parishes, the technological changes ushered in by covid have been enormous.

"We had probably ... about three congregations that were doing something online before covid started. Now a majority of our congregations are online," Bishop Benfield said. "We think there's going to be a continued need and interest in online attendance."

With technology, shut-ins are no longer shut out, Benfield noted.

"[There were people] in assisted living places before covid who couldn't come to church, and now they're coming to church," he said.

Methodist congregations, large and small, also have embraced technology, Bishop Mueller said.

"To generalize, churches that were doing nothing started doing something. And churches that had been online really kind of upped their game to to a higher level. ... They've really honed their craft and [are] producing a service that makes people feel like they're there, and not just watching from the distance."

At Central United Methodist Church in Fayetteville, the number of people worshipping virtually is substantial.

If attendance for the weekend is 1,000 people, "probably 600 of those are in the pews and 400 of those are online," said the congregation's pastor, Carness Vaughan.

Pre-covid, attendance might have been 1,300 or 1,400 with 1,000 people sitting in the pews and another 300-400 people watching remotely.

Once the pandemic fades, Vaughan hopes some of the online audience will switch to in-person worship.

"We would love for more people to feel comfortable enough to come back to campus, but it is nice to have an option for folks to worship at home," he said.

Regardless of where people worship, the church's mission remains the same, Vaughan said.

"We want to do all we can to help people experience Jesus, his love and his mercy and healing and salvation," he said.





Bishop Larry Benfield of the Episcopal Diocese of Arkansas, pictured outside Trinity Episcopal Cathedral in Little Rock on Dec. 19, said most of his parishes now offer their services virtually due to covid-19. Even after the pandemic ends, “We think there’s going to be a continued need and interest in online attendance,” he said. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Frank E. Lockwood)







A sizable crowd attended a Spanish language Mass at North Little Rock’s St. Anne Catholic Church. Spanish-language service attendance in the Diocese of Little Rock fell from 16,339 during the October 2019 count to 9,351 in October 2020, but rebounded to 13,461 in October 2021. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Frank E. Lockwood)









