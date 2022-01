Little Rock, 1908: "My Headquarters (till the plate was passed)" reads the note on a card of the recently completed "New" Immanuel Baptist Church at 10th and Bishop streets. The church had been founded in 1892, the new building replacing an earlier structure. Much of the building would be lost to fire in the 1920s.

Arkansas Postcard Past, P.O. Box 2221, Little Rock, AR 72203