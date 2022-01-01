Arkansas reports 3,957 new cases of covid on New Year's Eve, fourth highest since pandemic's beginning





The day after Arkansas experienced its highest daily increase in cases of coronavirus, the state recorded nearly 4,000 new cases Friday as Arkansans prepared to ring in the New Year amidst another covid-19 wave fueled largely by the highly contagious omicron variant.

Friday's daily case increase of 3,957 was the fourth highest since the first case of the pandemic was identified in March 2020.

That was almost 1,000 less than Thursday's new cases, which came in at a record 4,978, the Arkansas Department of Health reported. Jumps in positive cases have been reported all week with new cases totaling more than 3,700 Wednesday and more than 2,400 Tuesday. The state last saw case increases topping 4,000 in January 2021.

Active cases spiked Friday by 3,090 to 21,734, which was still short of heights reached in previous surges.

[CORONAVIRUS: Click here for our complete coverage » arkansasonline.com/coronavirus]

The spiking numbers come as more hospital systems are plagued by staffing shortages; employees are burned out as beds fill up once again with positive cases while staff members are sick with the virus themselves.

Seventeen additional deaths were reported Friday, bringing the total deaths in the state since March 2020 to 9,148.

Hospitalizations continued to climb with 40 more people filling beds because of the virus, bringing total hospitalizations in the state to 625 Friday, the state Health Department said. Those on ventilators dropped by one to 103.

The state prison system, which just this week reopened to visitors, shut down again because of sick inmates and workers.

"Covid cases continue to rise across the state," Gov. Asa Hutchinson said in a tweet with the release of Friday's numbers. "It's critical we continue to get vaccinated to prevent severe symptoms and hospitalizations from covid. Take the necessary precautions to protect yourself as we celebrate New Year's Eve tonight."

[VACCINE INFO: See the latest information on covid-19 vaccines in Arkansas » arkansasonline.com/vaccineinfo/]

The state reported Friday that another 8,884 vaccinations were administered. Slightly more than half the state's population is fully vaccinated.

HOSPITAL BEDS

Hospitals are continuing to feel a gradual strain from the climbing cases.

"We know hospitalizations are a lagging indicator, so with the high number of cases we've seen this week and will likely continue to see following the holiday, it is concerning to see hospitalizations increasing as well," Katie White, a spokeswoman for the state Health Department, said via email.

The University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences had 36 covid-positive patients Friday, more than double the number the hospital had a week ago and the most hospitalized with the virus since a previous wave in September, Leslie Taylor, a UAMS spokeswoman, said.

Six of the 36 patients are in UAMS' intensive care unit, two are on ventilators and one on a heart-lung bypass, a last-resort treatment for the critically ill.

"Our bed capacity is good," Taylor said. "Our biggest issue is staffing."

[How is the coronavirus affecting you in Arkansas? Tell us here » arkansasonline.com/coronavirus/form/]

More than 300 UAMS employees statewide were not cleared to work and in quarantine Friday because of symptoms, an exposure or testing positive. Of the 309 employees not working, 206 were health care employees, including caregivers, housekeeping and nutritional services, Taylor said.

Of that 206,100 tested positive, she said.

The availability of covid-19 testing was spotty Friday because of New Year's Eve and will continue to be over the weekend as some sites remain closed until Monday.

State Health Department local health units were closed Friday.

More than 400 covid-19 tests were administered Thursday at the UAMS drive-thru testing site on the Little Rock campus. UAMS testing closed Friday through the weekend in Little Rock and its other regional sites in observance of the holiday.

At Baptist Health, "available hospital beds remain tight" Cara Wade, a spokeswoman, said via email. "But we are managing."

As of Friday afternoon, Baptist had 138 covid-positive patients in its hospitals across the state -- a number that has remained "fairly steady in the last few days," Wade said.

"During the last surge in the summer, 300 was the highest number of covid-19 inpatients at Baptist Health," Wade said.

Like UAMS, Wade said challenges continue to surround staffing shortages.

Testing demand remains high.

Baptist testing sites stayed open Friday with record numbers showing up at Baptist Health Medical Center in Little Rock. More than 1,200 tests were given Thursday and 1,000 Friday, Wade said.

Before this week, 500 daily tests were the largest number for the Little Rock campus, Wade said, adding that the hospital system is experiencing more people coming to emergency departments for testing, a service discouraged except for the seriously ill.

"While we understand that covid-19 tests are hard to find, we are asking people to please keep emergency departments available for those who feel severely sick or have an immediate emergency," Wade said.

PRISON CASES

Meanwhile, in a reversal from earlier this week, when it announced it was relaxing visitation rules, the Arkansas Department of Corrections announced Friday that all of its facilities "will immediately enter lockdown status until at least Jan. 14, 2022" because of increasing covid-19 case counts among staff, inmates and residents.

The Department of Corrections also went on lockdown on New Year's Eve in 2020 because of rising case numbers.

"The Department continues to work aggressively to mitigate the spread of covid-19," the Department of Corrections posted on Facebook. "Limiting non-essential movement within and between facilities and suspending visitation will aid our leadership in effectively responding to the surge."

As of Friday, 217 inmates or residents tested positive and were listed as "not recovered," according to a Department of Corrections Facebook post. Just over 100 staff members were under the same classification.

On Dec. 31, 2020, Arkansas' count of coronavirus cases rose by 3,184, which then marked the second-highest one-day jump since the beginning of the pandemic. On that same day, the number of covid-19 patients in the state's hospitals tallied 1,174. By New Year's Eve 2020, deaths totaled 3,637.

The counties with the largest increases Friday were Pulaski with 872, Craighead with 369 and Crittenden with 262.

With Friday's increase, the state has had 566,486 cases of coronavirus. Arkansas' population is just over 3 million.











