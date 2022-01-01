BEST OF THE WEB: Fans celebrate beating Missouri, appreciate Treylon Burks, take a few shots at Texas, and predict an Outback Bowl win

Here are some selected comments from the message boards at WholeHogSports.com:

Breaking down Arkansas 34-17 season-ending win over Missouri ...

vaham: KJ Jefferson just played a monster game! The stats bear it out, but they don't show the athleticism and touch throws he made. The deep touchdown to Treylon Burks is thrown with a guy getting ready to blast him. The deep throw he made running to his left in a scramble, just can't be thrown better by anyone. ... I am so glad he is a Razorback!!

LDhog: KJ is an absolute beast. He is fearless. He has ice water in his veins and he's a leader. He may be the only quarterback in the SEC that has never used a slide to avoid contact. A true Arkansas treasure.

youdaman: I'm so proud of KJ! He has far exceeded my expectations for him and the team. His leadership and toughness has transcended this ball club. He throws the deep ball as well as any quarterback we have had and I think the future is very bright for him.

coloradohog: The play in 3rd quarter was amazing. He flushed left and threw a perfect ball about 30 yards or more to a receiver not open by much .... It was as good as it gets.

jihawg: KJ for Heisman. Time to start the promotion.

hawgjawbend: Not out of reach for the dude. He has the ability to carry a team on his shoulders, both running and throwing. Like Vince Young or a Lamar Jackson. If (offensive coordinator Kendal) Briles sticks around, we get better tight end play, and someone fills just part of the void left by Burks, then look out.

SwineFusion: In retrospect, Misery (Missouri) was a layup, or as close to one as you're gonna get in the SEC. I can't remember the last time I could relax with 25 minutes left in a conference game. Tyler Badie was getting his 5 yards a carry but Connor Bazelak was frankly terrible and they were giving us enough chunk plays.

ScottieBordelon: Missouri was the most one-dimensional football team I've seen in a while. I was kind of surprised Connor Bazelak had essentially no success throwing the ball.

ClayHenry: When you have no speed receivers, tough to pass. They are one-dimensional for a reason.

Appreciation for Arkansas receiver Treylon Burks, who will skip the Outback Bowl to prepare for the NFL draft ...

citgeauxhog: No. 16 will always be special.

hawgcotton: Man among boys. Everyone knows who is getting the ball. Great legacy to be remembered by and he is the greatest receiver and one of all time great players.

hogq: I agree completely with his decision and would tell my son to do the same. Burks has been the ultimate teammate over the years. Very unselfish. Didn't seek out attention or any special treatment. Always put the team first. He's a first class guy.

firewallet: ... if Treylon can get healthy and have a great combine, he will help the program's recruiting in ways that we've never had before since we now have an actual SEC worthy coaching staff that can cash in on his success. He's got stiff competition with of the other WR's that are entering the Draft, but he's going to make one NFL team a lot better than they were when he gets picked.

ricemab54: I agree that Burks as a star in he NFL will help Razorbacks recruiting more than playing in the Outback Bowl... Burks played hurt most of this year and he needs to be 100% for the combine.

cody: Burks will be hot after he goes through the combine. I feel pretty certain his stats will show the NFL what we already know -- he's a FREAK.

ClayHenry: Burks will fit anywhere. All QBs will suddenly be better passers. He will catch passes others cannot. But I hope he lands with a team with a good offense. You may not want to go in the top 10. Your team sucks. The bottom 10 means less money. But you would enjoy playing.

marcm: Just hope he stays healthy trying to make his QB look good.

HogDoctor: He's got DeAndre Hopkins like skills, and those are coveted in the NFL because his catch radius is so good and useful in red zone or when your team needs a critical 3rd down conversion.

armyhog: I hope Burks gets on a team that plays close enough to drive to see him play.

What will the SEC football schedule look like when Texas and Oklahoma join the conference?

SwineFusion: ...I just hope they ditch divisions after EOE (Texas) and Mobilehoma (Oklahoma) join (the SEC). We need to see Vandy and the Poultry (South Carolina) more than once every six years.

bayouhog: The SEC has to give us a schedule break next season. We all know the fix is in as far as conference favorites but this has gotten ridiculous.

stillgreghog: They will rework the schedule after expansion and Vandy will be put off for another 5 to 8 years. Hide and watch.

goldsurfer: I'm still trying to get my head around the schedule next year. Whaaaat, it's gonna get tougher?

youdaman: I'll be shocked if (Oklahoma and Texas) have to stay in (the Big 12) conference that does not want them anymore for three more years.

ClayHenry: Kansas does not want to see Texas fall off their schedule. Hard to find easy Power 5 games like Texas.

hawgfan1: Well played Clay....well played!

ClayHenry: Oklahoma trailed Kansas at half. In fact, Sooners did not score in the first half. So, it applies to them, too.

Razorback fans react to Penn State players missing the Outback Bowl.

gentryrzrbk: Headline: "Penn State linebacker Brandon Smith declares for NFL draft, will opt out of Outback Bowl"

ncschwartz: Does that mean he will be "Out" and not "Back" for the Outback Bowl? No Lion!

hogsrus: Penn State had five starters beyond Smith not practicing (or on the sidelines). A whole lot of opt-out and NFL combine talk going on.

moark777: Opt outs have ruined bowl games. That, and the four-team playoff. Players don't care about the bowl games, so why should the fans?

hgray479: Kind of going the way of a glorified spring game, a preview of what a team will have returning for the next season, though against an opponent rather than playing yourself.

ClayHenry: Spring games are not nearly this. I think a bowl game is a much different flavor, even with a few opt outs.

jacksonreid: A second starting PSU linebacker opted out.

ClayHenry: Their strength was linebacker. Linebacker U. Losing Grant Morgan (to injury) last year at Missouri was crushing (for Arkansas). Depth improvement at linebacker was among the Hogs' biggest improvements.

brorodger: I wouldn't care if all their LBers, safeties and defensive backs opted out.

Reviewing the officiating crew for the SEC Championship game between Georgia and Alabama ...

pavlovhog1: This happens in the first quarter -- "Targeting, No. 27, Arkansas." Combined officials: "Holy crap, Curles, This is 'Bama and Georgia. And, there's no No. 27 on the field for either team." Curles says: "My bad. I'll handle it. (To the crowd) Upon further review, there is no targeting on No. 27, but rather No. 1, Arkansas." Combined officials: "This is 'Bama and Georgia. There's no No. 1 out there. Plus, No. 1 on Arkansas is Catalon. He's been injured for two months." Curles says, "My bad. I'll handle it. (To the crowd) There is no targeting on No. 1. Nevertheless, No. 27 and No.1 Arkansas are ejected."

holdenhogfield: Pavlov, as a long admirer of your work, I think this might be your greatest work yet!

LoudLoyd: Hilarious, but you forgot, "Also, touchdown Auburn!"

Snout: And last but not least, "Personal foul on No. 96 (Malcolm Sheppard) for being in the way of someone who was getting ready to level him."

Fans predict the score of the Razorbacks' game against Penn State in the Outback Bowl ...

LoudLoyd: Not having Treylon Burks is a worry, but I think Arkansas is the better team. Razorbacks 31, Penn State 20.

gentryrzrbk: Arkansas 27, PSU 17.

dbhog: Hogs 24, Lions 21.

davispard: Ditto.

planohog: Hogs surprise a lot of people. Hogs 42, Happy Valley 38.

jacksonreid: 27-20, Good guys.

tennhog: 23-20, Razorbacks.

lovemyhawgsforever: Hate to be a killjoy. But Arkansas historically hasn't played very well in bowl games. Especially against the Big 10. Penn State 24, Hogs 14.

LDhog: Hogs 34, PS 21.

generalhog: 31-28, Arkansas.

georgiahawg: This is a huge game for Arkansas. Not so much, Penn State. We show we can be really good without Burks. We win by a historic score. Coach Sam Pittman's leverage on salary goes up a couple of notches. Sets up tremendous expectations for 2022. Hogs 31, PSU 6.

hawgring: Razorbacks struggle some but field goals are the difference, and the Hogs prevail with a 20-17 win.

hogbacker: Hogs 34, Penn St. 17. Those Hogs are hell when they're well.