CENTRAL ARKANSAS 119,

CHAMPION CHRISTIAN 47

The University of Central Arkansas got to ring in the new year early, with a blowout victory against in-state Champion Christian.

UCA (3-10) had seven players in double figures, with Jared Chatham posting a game-high 18 points to go with two steals and a block. Bryant's Camren Hunter had 17 points, 13 rebounds and 7assists. Elias Cato had 13 points, and Churchill Bounds, Darious Hall and Collin Cooper each had 12.

Champion Christian (2-10) was led by Kyle Malone, with 13 points.