Church notes: Food pantries reopen in January

Benton County

Bella Vista Community Church, 75 E. Lancashire Blvd., worships on Sundays at 10 a.m.

For Bible study opportunities:

Adult Bible Fellowship: 9 a.m. Sunday, McKay Hall.

Men's Bible Fellowship: 8 a.m. Monday, McKay Hall.

Information: 855-1126, bvcc.net.

Bella Vista Lutheran Church, 1990 Forest Hills Blvd., meets for regular Sunday morning worship at 8:30 a.m. for the traditional service and at 10:45 a.m. for the blended service. Sunday School and Adult Bible classes are at 9:45 a.m.

The Lutheran Hour is broadcast every Sunday at 12:30 p.m. on radio station KURM-AM (790) and KURM-FM (100.3).

The Shepherd's Food Pantry will reopen Jan. 7.

Information: 855-0272, bvlutheran.com.

Brightwater Memorial United Methodist Church, 14108 E. U.S. 62 between Avoca and Garfield, holds worship at 9:30 a.m. on Sunday with the Rev. Mark Lasater serving as pastor. The service is also available on Facebook live.

Information: 451-8161, www.bit.ly/bmumc.

Discover Church in Pea Ridge, 577 Weston St., holds services at 10 a.m. Sundays. Campus pastors are Austin and Alexia Gregory; worship pastors are Jimmie Anderson and Aimee Anderson; kids' pastor is Rae Moore.

Information: 621-9858, info@discoverchurchnwa.org.

Highland Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) in Bella Vista, 1500 Forest Hills Blvd., holds services at 10:30 a.m. Sunday, and Sunday School starts at 9 a.m. in Fellowship Hall.

Information: 855-2780, highlandchristianchurchbv.org.

First Presbyterian Church in Bentonville, 901 N.E. J St., offers worship at 10:15 a.m. on Sundays in person and online.

The FPC Food Pantry will be closed Jan. 1.

Information: 273-5450, fpcbentonville.org.

Pea Ridge United Methodist Church, 1205 N. Davis St., has returned to its 11 a.m. service for all worshippers. Masking is not required in order to attend, but those who would like to wear masks are welcome.

Sunday School is held each Sunday morning at 9:45 a.m., and choir practice is 6:15 p.m. on Wednesdays.

Those who cannot attend may still hear the message on the church's website (pearidgeumc.net) or at 10:30 a.m. each Sunday on KURM 100.3FM.

Information: Contact the Rev. Jerome Grotts at 553-9585 or jerome.grotts@arumc.org.

The Presbyterian Church of Bella Vista, 1880 Forest Hills Blvd., warmly invites the community to worship with us. In-person worship is at 10 a.m. Sundays. Due to the upsurge in covid cases locally, masks are strongly recommended for everyone, whether you are vaccinated or not. Childcare is available. Watch the service live on the church website or Facebook page.

The church website at www.pcbv.org gives information on various topics, including prayer concerns, upcoming events and recorded worship services. The website is mobile-friendly.

Information: 855-2390, pcbv.org.

__

Washington County

First Presbyterian Church in Springdale, 100 S. Gutensohn Road, offers Sunday morning worship services, both in-person and livestreamed, at 10:30 a.m. Sunday. Online worship services are available on YouTube and through the church's website at www.fpcspringdale.org. Interim Pastor Rev. Dr. Ronnie Prevost is leading services. The church continues to search for an installed pastor.

The Rev. Moises Chan is First Presbyterian's Parish Associate and Director of Ministerio a la Vecindad, a partnership for Hispanic ministry with the Presbytery of Arkansas. Working with Crowder College, GED classes are offered at our church Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays from 6 to 9 p.m. with math tutoring on Saturday mornings.

If you are experiencing a difficult time -- emotionally, spiritually or in your relationships -- you don't have to suffer alone. Our Stephen Ministers are trained caregivers, ready to listen, care for and encourage you, pray with and for you, and provide one-to-one Christian care to help you through whatever it is you are facing. Contact the church office or visit the church website for more information.

After Church Fellowship is at 11:45 a.m. Sundays in Fellowship Hall. Join your friends for a cup of coffee and a light snack following services each week.

Several activities of the church are on hold through the holiday season and will resume on Jan. 9, including Sunday School classes for children, youth and adults; Children's Church; FPC Youth Group activities and Confirmation classes. Chancel Choir and Handbell Choir practices will resume in January.

Presbyterian Women will meet Jan. 4 at 9:30 a.m. at the church for fellowship and service.

Information: 751-2040, fpcspringdale.org.

Send church news to Features Editor Becca Martin-Brown at bmartin@nwadg.com. The deadline is noon Wednesday for Saturday publication.