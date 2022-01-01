Citrus Bowl Capsule

Citrus Bowl

NO. 15 IOWA (10-3) VS. NO. 22 KENTUCKY (9-3)

WHEN (TV) Noon Central (ABC)

LINE Kentucky by 3

SERIES RECORD First meeting

WHAT'S AT STAKE

Kentucky is trying for a rare 10-win season. Since going 11-1 in 1950 under Coach Paul "Bear" Bryant, the Wildcats have only accomplished the feat twice (1977 and 2018). Iowa Coach Kirk Ferentz (9-8) is seeking his 10th bowl victory, which would tie Joe Paterno for most bowl wins as a member of the Big Ten.

KEY MATCHUP

Kentucky quarterback Will Levis against the Iowa defense, which leads the country with a school-record 24 interceptions and ranks third nationally in regular-season takeaways with 30. Levis has completed 66.5% of passes for 2,593 yards and 23 touchdowns. He also has nine rushing TDs.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

IOWA Tyler Linderbaum, who was named the Rimington Trophy award winner as the most outstanding FBS center. The junior was also an unanimous consensus All-American

KENTUCKY Running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. has 2,633 career rushing yards for seventh place on the school's all-time list He needs 15 yards to tie George Adams (2,648, 1981-84) for sixth. His 25 career rushing touchdowns are one away from tying Moe Williams and Sonny Collins for second in program history.

FACTS & FIGURES

Iowa running back Tyler Goodson will not play after deciding to enter the NFL Draft. He ran for 1,151 yards. ... Kentucky Coach Mark Stoops has 58 wins at the school. Only Bryant, with 60, has more .... Stoops is facing his alma mater. ... Kentucky and Iowa are looking to extend non-conference 16-game winning streaks, which are the longest active streaks in the country. ... It is the second time in school history, Kentucky has a 2,000-yard passer (Levis), 1,000-yard rusher (Rodriguez Jr.) and 1,000-yard receiver (Wan'Dale Robinson) in the same season. Robinson has single-season school-record 94 catches for 1,164 yards and 6 TDs.