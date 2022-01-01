Corral has bowl on a Sugar high

NEW ORLEANS -- Mississippi quarterback Matt Corral wasn't about to miss a chance to make history in the Sugar Bowl.

The potential first-round NFL Draft choice has spent four years helping the Rebels (10-2) rise from the bottom of the SEC standings to a No. 8 ranking and the cusp of the program's first 11-win season -- if they can beat seventh-ranked Baylor (11-2) tonight.

Corral said the bond he has formed with Ole Miss teammates over several seasons outweighs the risk of an injury that could sink his draft stock -- and his rookie pay day along with it.

"If I was them and in their shoes and they had a quarterback that was in the same position, like, I just couldn't live with what they would think of me, like, just leaving," Corral said. "No one really understands how close we really are. And it would have just been a wrong thing to do, just not playing."

A prolific 2021 season has helped the dual-threat Corral join the likes of Archie and Eli Manning in discussions about the great QBs in the history of Ole Miss, which first fielded a football team in 1893.

The 6-foot, 200-pound Corral has passed for 3,339 yards and 20 touchdowns. He also has rushed for 597 yards and 11 touchdowns, periodically showing the toughness and strength to run right over and through would-be tacklers.

"When I look at Matt Corral, I just see a competitor. I see a winner. I see someone who wills his team," said Baylor Coach Dave Aranda, who oversees the Big 12 champion Bears' defense.

"In today's age, a guy his caliber staying with it and playing in this game, I think, speaks a lot," Aranda said.

Corral by no means dismissed everyone who advised him against playing. He was eager to listen to those he felt had his best interest in mind.

He said a personal trainer (whose name he did not disclose) told him that while he understood Corral's desire to play, he could not in good conscience advise putting his potential NFL prosperity at risk in a bowl game.

"I wouldn't play in the game, but whatever you do, I have your back," Corral recalled the trainer telling him. "That's the only person that made me think about [sitting out], but I couldn't do it."

Corral's decision means Coach Lane Kiffin's offense -- which averaged an SEC-best 506.7 yards and 35.9 points per game this season -- will take the Superdome field in full force against a highly regarded Baylor defense led by Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year Jalen Pitre.

It'll make Aranda's job harder, but it also makes the Sugar Bowl more compelling, and it sounds like the Baylor coach prefers the latter.

"So excited to be able to see him," Aranda said of Corral. "Just love college football and love competitors and I think he's a great one."

Baylor's ball-control offense contrasts sharply from Ole Miss' quick-strike attack. The Bears rely heavily on running back Abram Smith, who has rushed for 1,429 yards and 12 touchdowns. Smith needs 119 yards to break the Baylor single-season record for yards rushing.

QB Gerry Bohanon's running ability (303 yards and nine touchdowns) also has helped Baylor average 31:37 of possession time. Bohanon played high school football at Earle. Whether that formula will work against high-scoring Ole Miss is another matter, but it presents a challenge for the Rebels' defensive front, which allowed 183 yards rushing per game this season.

Baylor running back Abram Smith (7) breaks free on a 75-yard run as he is chased by Oklahoma linebacker David Ugwoegbu (2), safety Pat Fields (10) and linebacker Shane Whitter (13) during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Waco, Texas, Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021. The Southeastern Conference's most prolific offense clashes with one of the better defenses in the Big 12 when No. 8 Mississippi meets sixth-ranked Baylor in the Sugar Bowl. (AP Photo/Ray Carlin, File)



FILE - Mississippi head coach Lane Kiffin looks on as his team plays against Liberty during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Oxford, Miss., Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021. The Southeastern Conference's most prolific offense clashes with one of the better defenses in the Big 12 when No. 8 Mississippi meets sixth-ranked Baylor in the Sugar Bowl. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, File)

