Decatur bands usher in Christmas spirit through music

DECATUR -- Three Decatur middle and high school bands offered up a little Christmas cheer Dec. 8, much to the delight of concert-goers and supporters of the music program in Decatur.

The hourlong program was part of the music department's annual band Christmas concert at Lloyd Peterson Gym in Decatur. Three bands, under the direction of six-year veteran Jesse Wyatt Owens, offered traditional Christmas favorites, as well as holiday music from different cultures from around the world.

Up first was the future of the music program, the Decatur Middle School beginning band. The 16-piece band, made up of sixth-graders, started the concert by performing a group of seven simple pieces that showcased what these young music students have learned in the last four months.

The beginning band started its program with a traditional carol about "Jolly Old St. Nick." The band performed two pieces by Robert Sheldon, followed by English and German folk songs, the traditional English carol "Good King Wenceslas," and concluded its performance with Sheldon's "Rock This Band."

The middle school band, 19 musicians in all, have played their respective instruments for two or more years. The three pieces the ensemble performed included "Aline" by Harol Bennett, arranged by Larry Clark; "In the Bleak Midwinter" by Gustav Holst, a late 19th century English composer; and "A Festive Final" by Bran Balmages.

For some members of the middle school band, this was their last Christmas concert with the group. Next year the eighth-graders, should they elect to move on, will be promoted into the high school band, which was the final group of the night.

The 18-piece advanced high school band is comprised of the most experienced musicians in the Decatur program. Many of these performers were studying music long before entering the beginning band. Some started learning to play an instrument -- piano, guitar, violin -- or sing as early as age 7.

The high school band is comprised of two flutes, two clarinets, two alto and one tenor saxophones, four trumpets, a trombone, a euphonium, a tuba and four percussionists.

The three pieces the ensemble performed during the concert reflected the experience of the musicians. "Sleigh Ride" by Leroy Anderson, arranged by Michael Story, was the first of the Christmas arrangements. The group closed out the program with "Gently" by Brain Hogg and "African Holy Night" arranged by Robert Smith.

For most of the high school band members, the Christmas concert was the first of three performances for the week.

The Decatur High School marching band was the star musical group during the Decatur Chamber of Commerce Christmas parade Dec. 10. The marching band barely had enough time to unpack its bus before it was time to reload it and head west to march in the 2021 Tulsa Christmas Parade in Oklahoma.

Westside Eagle Observer/MIKE ECKELS Celeste Vang, a sixth grader at Decatur Middle School, adds her talent as a young flautist to 15 of her classmates Thursday night during the beginning band portion of the DMS/DHS Band Christmas concert at Peterson Gym in Decatur.



Westside Eagle Observer/MIKE ECKELS Part of the Decatur Middle School Band woodwind section concentrates on its musical score as the group combines with 14 other musicians to perform one of three seasonal pieces during the DMS/DHS Band Christmas concert at Peterson Gym Thursday night.



Westside Eagle Observer/MIKE ECKELS Milo Moore on snare drum (left) and Israel Thao on bass drum help to keep the beat during the Middle School Band piece "Aline" Thursday night. The pair of percussionists were part of the DMS/DHS Band Christmas concert at Peterson Gym in Decatur.



Westside Eagle Observer/MIKE ECKELS Senior Poli Xiong concentrates on his music as he lends his talents as a clarinetist during the 2021 DMS/DHS Band Christmas concert at Peterson Gym in Decatur Thursday night. Xiong is a four year member of the high school band and played his final Christmas concert before graduation in May 2022.

