Faith Matters: As of old, it's time to build barn

Today is the first day of the New Year, 2022, and Lord knows we need a new year! These past few years have been hard on everyone. As humanity, we sit in liminal space now, not knowing if it is going to get better or if it is going to get worse. The three biggest causes of uncertainty are the pandemic, the climate crisis and polarization. Will we give in to despair, victimhood and helplessness? Or will we do what humans have done throughout the ages, and come together to find collective solutions to shared problems?

When I was in high school, I remember reading in history class about how villagers in rural America would hold barn raisings to help a neighbor. It was a job that was too big for an individual family to undertake, so everyone would come together to complete the task. Men would do the building, women would prepare the food, and children would fetch the tools. When the barn was complete, there would be feasting and dancing, sometimes until dawn. It was understood that everyone would be involved and that when someone else needed a barn built, you would reciprocate and help.

Our pioneering forefathers and foremothers understood interdependency. A barn was essential to survival in those agrarian times. Animals needed to be protected, and food and tools needed to be stored. So people worked together to take care of each other.

This is our essential nature. We are creatures of community. People often talk about our American pioneering spirit and our individualism, but they forget about the barn raising part of our history. If we are to evolve as a community, a country, and as citizens of the world, we need to integrate our individualism and our interconnectivity. They both contribute to moving humanity forward. Creativity, innovation and breakthrough ideas often come from an individual or emerge in a small group. But if global problems are to be solved, there has to be collective action and a shared vision of a world that works for everyone. As Abraham Lincoln said, we must discover the "better angels of our nature."

I draw on God's love for humanity as we struggle through our collective challenges. I believe that God's wish for us is that we re-awaken our sense of interdependency. The pandemic and the climate crisis teach us about the ways our individual actions affect the whole.

Polarization teaches us what happens when we feel separate from each other, from nature and from God. Systems break down and brother turns against brother. This is not the future I want.

On this first day of 2022, my prayer is that we remember the messages of love, oneness and compassion that are taught in all of the faith and spiritual traditions. Our collective challenges are huge and overwhelming. It's time to come together and build a barn, share food, and dance till dawn.

Judi Neal is a member of St. Paul's Episcopal Church and author of numerous books on applied spirituality. She is also the bass player in the all-woman band She's Us.