Editor's note: This letter was originally published 10 years ago today.

Where did funds go?

Worker productivity has increased 50 percent over the last 30 years. Where did the money go? The Iraq War blew huge sums, but almost all of the cost of that war was funded, according to economist Joseph Stiglitz, by increasing our national debt. Lowering taxes on the mega-rich, so that many pay half the tax rates of their secretaries, also increases the national debt.

Although they have no ownership stake in their companies, CEOs are essentially allowed to pay themselves almost any amount they choose. How does this work? CEOs recommend board members, who in turn select compensation panels, who in turn set CEO pay. So why are board members complicit in this looting of American companies? Board members are paid handsomely for one day's work.

Ford's CEO was paid $56.5 million this year (plus $884,433 in stock options), up from $26.5 million in 2010. Ford has done well in the past few years: Both GM and Chrysler went bankrupt and Toyota had endless recalls, reducing competition. Ford negotiated with workers to pay each $6,000 for signing a four-year no-raise contract. How many signup bonuses could be paid from the CEO's salary over four years? About 37,667.

Inflation-adjusted wages for men 35-44 were 12 percent higher in 1973 than they are now. One percent takes almost 25 percent of all income. Our economy suffers from deficiency in demand because, with substantially reduced income, workers demand fewer goods and services, further destroying jobs.

W.J. BRAITHWAITE

Little Rock