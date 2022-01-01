Follow live: Arkansas faces Penn State in Outback Bowl

7:32, 1Q - Arkansas 0, Penn State 0

The Razorbacks could not take advantage of Greg Brooks' pick and were forced to punt after a quick series. KJ Jefferson has already thrown a pick and an interceptable pass, which were very rare during the regular season.

Penn State will begin its next drive at its 8.

8:30, 1Q - Arkansas 0, Penn State 0

Greg Brooks broke up a Sean Clifford pass on the Nittany Lions' first series. He grabs his first pick of the season on Penn State's second possession. Razorbacks take over at the Nittany Lions' 42.

9:24, 1Q - Arkansas 0, Penn State 0

KJ Jefferson was just picked off in the end zone looking for Warren Thompson, who did not make a great play on the ball. He waited on the ball to get to him instead of attacking it, and it results in a turnover.

It is Jefferson's first interception since his end-of-half heave at Ole Miss on Oct. 9.

The Razorbacks moved into the red zone on their first series thanks to a big third-down conversion by Jefferson to Tyson Morris, and a pair of big runs by Dominique Johnson, who is doing his usual thing and being difficult to bring to the ground.

12:39, 1Q - Arkansas 0, Penn State 0

Sean Clifford hit receiver Parker Washington for a 42-yard deep ball into Arkansas territory, beating Myles Slusher. Arkansas' defense holds, though, then Penn State badly misses a 50-yard field goal.

Razorbacks will take back over at their 32.

15:00, 1Q - Arkansas 0, Penn State 0

The Razorbacks won the coin toss and deferred to the second half. Penn State will receive the opening kickoff.

Pregame

Opt outs on both sides have made this matchup a bit less intriguing, but we should still be in for an interesting game. Penn State had six starters – five on defense – declare they would not play in the Outback Bowl, and Arkansas star receiver Treylon Burks opted out to prepare for the upcoming NFL Draft.

The Razorbacks enter the day 8-4 overall, and the Nittany Lions are 7-5, losers of five of their last seven games. Kickoff is set for 11 a.m. on ESPN2.

