Forecasters predict chance for severe storms, heavy rain Saturday in Arkansas; freezing temperatures expected Sunday

A strong line of storms is predicted to bring a chance for severe weather across much of Arkansas on Saturday, as well as heavy rain across the northern half of the state, forecasters say.

Much of the eastern half of Arkansas, including Pulaski and Faulkner counties, is at an enhanced risk for severe weather, according to a National Weather Service briefing released Saturday morning. Forecasters said the chance for severe weather “will be more likely Saturday morning into the afternoon,” as the storms move eastward across the state.

Damaging winds of up to 80 mph and hail as large as a quarter are possible, the briefing states, as well as a low chance for tornadoes.

Due to forecasted heavy rain, a flood watch is in effect Saturday for most of the northern half of the state. The weather service said it expects over two inches of rain in portions of central and northeast Arkansas.





Gallery: Severe weather forecast Jan. 1-2