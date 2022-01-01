Gone non-native

On arrival to War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock, a mass of Arkansas Razorback football enthusiasts slowly make their way to the entrance, fully prepared to witness the Hogs take on conference rival LSU.

As I enter the glistening bowl, a sea of cardinal and white progressively grows larger and larger, closer and closer to kickoff. The metal bleachers begin to reverberate as the band bellows the fight song. The all-so-familiar combination of aromas hovers over the stands. The football players make their way out of the tunnel and run out onto the gridiron.

I am overwhelmed with pride--for my state, but also its flagship university. Like other Arkansans my age, growing up and going to Razorback football games is a treasured pastime, passed down by each generation. I found instant love for the Razorbacks, cheering for them since birth. Both of my parents graduated from the University of Arkansas at Fayetteville in the late 1990s, and I was always expected to follow in their footsteps and head to "The Hill."

Going into high school, U of A remained at the top of my college list, but I still applied to other schools. I was accepted into Georgetown and Columbia, two superb but also extremely expensive schools, with cost of attendance per year at $82,080 and $82,584, respectively. The University of Arkansas' cost of attendance (which includes room and board among other fees) for an in-state resident is $26,978.

Yet, when the scholarship and financial aid packages came back from each university, my family and I would be paying near the same price at a nationally renowned university like Columbia or Georgetown as I would full-price at U of A.

Graduating high school students across the state face similar predicaments: whether to attend the University of Arkansas and bear the cost, or matriculate to a school with a lesser financial burden--or not go to college at all. The median household income in Arkansas in 2019 was $47,597, and even with other financial alleviation opportunities for in-state students like the Arkansas Challenge Scholarship, the common student will still be presented with a bill that is unmanageable, denying them further education.

What is troublesome is the increasing inclination of U of A officials to prioritize out-of-state students in giving out financial awards, as opposed to native Arkansans who should be the target demographic.

U of A recruits out-of-state students largely through what is called a New Arkansan Non-Resident Tuition Award, or NRTA. It incentivizes out-of-state student commitment via academic thresholds in which eligible applicants from eight surrounding states can strive for to win a percentage of the difference between out-of-state and in-state tuition. Recently, the U of A administration made the academic requirements to obtain this grant less stringent. It essentially confiscates potential scholarship money from in-state students and puts them in the hands of out-of-staters.

Such moves have had direct effects on enrollment. Yes, U of A has grown over the past 10 years, increasing revenue, but excessively in the direction of non-residents. In 2011, Arkansas residents made up 65.1 percent of the total student population, with non-international out-of-state students accounting for 29.8 percent. In fall of 2021, these statistics are substantially different, with Arkansans at 53.1 percent and non-residents at 42.8 percent.

What is even more significant is that over that 10-year period, total undergraduate enrollment increased from 19,027 to 24,265, but Arkansan matriculation declined by 135, from 12,295 to 12,160. The rising competitors to Arkansans are Texans, whose undergraduate surge has gone from 2,919 to 6,720, constituting over a fourth of the undergraduate population.

It may be U of A's economic prerogative to attract the likes of out-of-state students, but by giving them discounts on non-resident tuition that approaches the cost paid by an in-state student, this seems counterintuitive when those same dollars could be utilized to enlist more Arkansans to attend their state's most-sought-after university. Other than U of A altering scholarship distribution requirements, there are other tools that can be used to prioritize resident Arkansan attendance.

Because the University of Arkansas is a public land-grant institution, much of its funding comes from the state itself, so the Legislature can exert some levels of control over the university administration. In states like North Carolina, the state legislature has done just this at its flagship school: the University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill. According to the college advice website College Transitions, "[North Carolina] students make up 82 percent of the student body and the state government has set a hard cap of 18 percent non-residents."

The state government of Arkansas shares a portion of the responsibility in the infiltration of out-of-state students at U of A, and it can set a cap on non-resident admittance, or more importantly, scholarships.

For those Arkansans that grew up cheering for the Razorbacks, and immersed in their traditions, it is a goal for many to make the pilgrimage to Fayetteville after high school. Too many of those hopes are dashed in favor of a student from Texas, Oklahoma, Missouri, or Louisiana. It should be the University of Arkansas' utmost priority to make a continued education a real possibility for native Arkansans.

Henry Nathaniel Oltman is a native Arkansan and first-year student at Columbia University in New York.