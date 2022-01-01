Gravette board honors CNA students, others

GRAVETTE -- Students in the Certified Nursing Assistant Program at Gravette High School were honored Dec. 13 during the Gravette School Board meeting.

Each student introduced herself and told board members about her future plans.

Also honored at the meeting was Gravette Upper Elementary music teacher Steven Smith, winner of a fall 2021 Superintendent's Innovation Grant award. Smith reported he would like to purchase a set of drums and a keyboard for the Gravette Upper Elementary music classroom. He said he has added about $3,500 worth of new instruments every year during his time at the school. Board member Hope Duke suggested that the board consider adding money for new instruments in the budget.

The board also recognized Robyn Lovell, who recently earned Master Board Member status from the Arkansas School Boards Association for completing at least 50 hours of board development training.

Dennis Kurczek, business manager, gave the November financial report and the financial reports for the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund and the American Relief Plan relief fund. He said more than $2.7 million in property tax and $246,000 in ESSER funds were received in November, and there was a $787,000 surplus year to date. He reported only 32% of the utility budget has been used so far.

At the request of board member Jay Oliphant, Kurczek presented a handout outlining operating cash projections. He also discussed financing terms for the turf project on school athletic fields. Maintenance department supervisor Richard Carver reported that plans are to seek bids for the turf project in February or March, with work to begin in May after the track season has ended.

Becky Sears, assistant superintendent, gave the curriculum and instruction report. She reported $95,000 has been spent on tutoring and reading curriculum. A model classroom teacher program has been implemented and representatives from the education coop have been brought in, resulting in a lot of improvement in student reading scores.

Sears also gave an update on the School Board election zones. The board election is May 24, with the filing period from Feb. 22 through March 1. Tracy Moorman and Jodi Moore are in the same zone, and Tim Craig and Oliphant are in the zone. It was decided that Moore will run for the zone position and Moorman for the at-large position, Craig will run for the zone position and Oliphant the at-large position.

Taos Jones reported on the $46,000 Gravette Middle School recognition award, received because of the school's overall growth scores. Jones reported that the school was first in the state in overall growth and third in math growth. He reported to the committee had decided to use the money for a one-time bonus for teachers. This will amount to $1,250 per teacher and the money was expected to be paid before Christmas.

Superintendent Maribel Childress gave an update on the acquisition of land on Stagecoach Road. She reported the school is under contract for 50 acres at the corner of Stagecoach Road and Bittersweet Road, plus two easements, at a purchase price of $1.3 million. She said a survey is underway and, when that is completed, it will be forwarded to the environmental study group. Final approval will be voted on at the February board meeting and closing is scheduled for March 15. She reported that Holloway would like to continue to bale hay on the property until such time as the school needs it for other use.

Childress also gave the December attendance report, showing the number of students enrolled on the first day of the month was 1,947. She reported the high school has a 92.47% attendance rate.

A first reading of the 2022-2023 school calendar was held with Aug. 22 as the first day of school, a total of 178 instruction days, 10 professional development days and five snow days. The calendar allows for a full week break at Thanksgiving and two weeks at Christmas with teachers returning to school Jan. 4 and students Jan. 5. The last day of school would be May 26. Duke commented that she would like to give parents the opportunity to give input on the calendar.

Childress gave a covid report, showing only two positive cases in Gravette schools at the time, one a student and one a staff member. She noted that the period just after Thanksgiving saw the highest number of positive cases in 2020 but in 2021 there was a slight rise before Thanksgiving and no positive cases after returning from break. She recommended no changes in the covid directives and mandates.

In action items, board members voted to adopt the School Board Resolution and approve the amended 2022 Facilities Master Plan. A first reading of the plan was held in November, and a few changes had been made. A board work session is planned for Thursday.

Members also voted to accept the bid for a 77-passenger Type C diesel bus and a 48-passenger Type C special needs diesel bus at a total cost of $215,015. One bus will be purchased from the 2022-2023 transportation budget and the other using a 50/50 match of enhanced transportation funds and student growth funds.

Approval was given to changing Jan. 17 from a virtual school day to an in-person, onsite learning day. The motion passed 5-1, with Oliphant opposed.

Board members voted unanimously to approve the purchase of 30.37 acres on North Mount Pleasant Road from the Swindell family at a purchase price of $730,000 with money coming from the building fund. Childress reported that a Mr. Bertschy would like to continue to pasture cows on the property until the district wishes to use the land. She noted that the district can make these purchases without borrowing or asking for a millage increase because the board has made wise choices about spending and refinancing bonds. Oliphant expressed appreciation to Childress for starting the process of planning for the future by initiating the effort to purchase land and to real estate agent Larry Boling for helping the district investigate other options.

Board members moved into executive session at 7:58 p.m. for the purpose of discussing employment. They returned to open session at 9:08 p.m. and voted unanimously to hire Gordon Fisher as a bus driver for the 2021-2022 school year and Mollie Hendrick to serve as an assistant yearbook sponsor.

Westside Eagle Observer/SUSAN HOLLAND Steven Smith, music teacher at Gravette Upper Elementary School, is all smiles after being honored at the Dec. 13 meeting of the Gravette school board. Smith is a recipient of a Fall 2021 Superintedent's Innovation Grant and plans to purchase a set of drums and a keyboard for his music classroom. Smith has added about $3,500 worth of new instruments each year during his tenure at Gravette.

