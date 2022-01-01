The nation in brief: Gunmen open fire on Philadelphia street

Gunmen open fire on Philadelphia street

PHILADELPHIA -- Six gunmen fired more than 65 rounds on a Philadelphia street, sending nighttime pedestrians on a busy block teeming with markets and restaurants scrambling for cover and injuring six people, at least one critically, police said Friday.

Police responded around 11:30 p.m. Thursday in the Germantown neighborhood and found a 21-year-old woman shot multiple times in the abdomen and chest, and lying near dozens of spent casings. Officers rushed her to the hospital, where she was in critical condition Friday.

Five men ages 19-29 were taken with gunshot wounds by private vehicles to two hospitals, police said. All were expected to survive.

Police released surveillance footage Friday showing six men jump out of a van and begin shooting. The footage also shows shots being fired back as individuals from both groups dodged between parked cars to get away from one another.

It was unclear if any of the men seeking treatment at the hospital were part of the group of gunmen. Police had initially said that based on the casings at least two gunmen fired weapons.

The injured woman, who suffered the most gunshot wounds, may have been the intended target, Chief Inspector Scott Small said. But the extensive crime scene -- with a sea of casings on Germantown Avenue and bullets from at least two different-caliber semi-automatic weapons striking parked cars -- made it difficult to be certain.

Rush to beat train leaves 2 people dead

AVENTURA, Fla. -- Two people died when a high-speed commuter train hit their car as the driver tried to make it around a crossing gate, police said.

The crossing gate's lights were flashing, and bells were ringing to signal an approaching train Thursday morning when the car tried to make it through, police and Brightline train officials said.

The blue Toyota was left mangled on the opposite side of the street after the crash.

Officials said no one on the train was injured.

"This was a tragic event and the direct result of an individual driving around the gates which were down, flashing and bells ringing, signaling an approaching train," Brightline said in a statement.

The trains only recently started running again after being shut down at the start of the coronavirus pandemic in March 2020.

An Associated Press examination of federal records shows that Brightline has more fatalities per mile than any U.S. railroad, one about every 31,000 miles.

Sewage spill closes California beaches

LONG BEACH, Calif. -- Beaches along the south Los Angeles County coast were closed Friday because of a spill of untreated sewage, authorities said.

A sewer main line failed Thursday afternoon in the city of Carson, discharging 6 million gallons to 7 million gallons of sewage into the Dominguez Channel, a waterway that empties into Los Angeles Harbor, Long Beach officials said in a statement.

The Long Beach health officer, Dr. Anissa Davis, ordered a temporary closure of all swimming areas of the city's approximately 7 miles of beaches.

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health closed Cabrillo, Point Fermin, White Point Park, Royal Palm and Rancho Palos Verdes beaches.

Authorities said the beaches would remain closed until testing of water samples shows bacteria levels are within state standards.

The Daily Breeze reported that the spill forced cancellation of the New Year's Day Polar Bear Swim at Cabrillo Beach in San Pedro.

Man arrested in shooting fatal to officer

CHICAGO -- A man suspected in the fatal shooting of one police officer and wounding of another at a northern Illinois hotel has been taken into custody, authorities said Friday.

Darius Sullivan, one of two people suspected in the Wednesday shooting of the two Bradley police officers, was arrested Friday morning at a home in North Manchester, Ind., Sgt. Glen Fifield of the Indiana State Police said during a news conference. Sullivan, 25, surrendered to a SWAT team that was assisting the U.S. Marshals with a search warrant for the property about 110 miles east of Bradley.

The Illinois State Police did not release any updates about the investigation Friday, other than a written statement confirming that Sullivan had been arrested.

Authorities are still searching for 26-year-old Xandria A. Harris of Bradley, who investigators believe was at the hotel when the shootings happened, the Illinois State Police said.

The two officers were speaking to people in a room at a Comfort Inn along a highway in Kankakee County when they were shot, according to the county sheriff's office.

Sgt. Marlene Rittmanic, 49, died at a hospital. The other officer -- identified as 27-year-old Tyler J. Bailey -- underwent surgery and was listed in critical condition Thursday, according to the Bradley Police Department. An update on Bailey's condition wasn't available Friday.



