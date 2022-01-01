Hall of Famer Sam Jones dies

BASKETBALL

Hall of Famer Sam Jones dead at 88

BOSTON -- Basketball Hall of Famer Sam Jones, the Boston Celtics' "Mr. Clutch" whose sharp shooting fueled the league's longest dynasty and earned him 10 NBA titles -- second only to teammate Bill Russell -- has died, the team said. He was 88.

Jones died Thursday night in Florida, where he had been hospitalized in failing health, Celtics spokesman Jeff Twiss said.

"Sam Jones was one of the most talented, versatile, and clutch shooters for the most successful and dominant teams in NBA history," the team said in a statement.

"His scoring ability was so prolific, and his form so pure, that he earned the simple nickname, 'The Shooter,'" the Celtics said. "The Jones family is in our thoughts as we mourn his loss and fondly remember the life and career of one of the greatest champions in American sports."

The Celtics paused for a moment of silence before Friday afternoon's game against the Phoenix Suns, showing a video tribute on the screen hanging among the championship banners above the parquet floor at the TD Garden. His No. 24, which was retired by the Celtics in 1969 while he was a still an active player, also was displayed on the monitor in the hushed arena before a still photo of him in a suit and the words "Sam Jones 1933-2021."

Often providing the offense while Russell locked things down at the other end, Jones averaged 17.7 points per game over 12 seasons. The number went up in the postseason, when he averaged 18.9 points and was usually the No. 1 option for the game's final shot for the teams that won 10 titles from 1959-69.

"We never flew first class in my 12 years of playing basketball," Jones told The Associated Press this fall in an interview for the league's 75th anniversary. "But we always won NBA championships."

In 1964, Jones was a member of the NBA's first starting lineup to include five Black players, joining Russell, Tom "Satch" Sanders, K.C. Jones and Willie Naulls. Although Coach Red Auerbach maintained he was thinking only of his best chance to win, the lineup broke with an unwritten rule that pressured teams to have at least one white player on the floor.

FILE - Former Boston Celtic Sam Jones speaks with reporters at The Sports Museum's annual The Tradition fundraiser and awards ceremony, in Boston on Wednesday, June 24, 2009, where he received a Lifetime Achievement Award. Basketball Hall of Famer Jones, the skilled scorer whose 10 NBA titles is second only to teammate Bill Russell, died on Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021, the team said. He was 88. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, File)

