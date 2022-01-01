DEAR READERS: If you have just gotten a new TV, the screen needs to be handled carefully. Read the manufacturer's manual before you first clean it. And be aware that some screens have an anti-aging coating that could be damaged by some cleaners.

Before starting to clean, unplug the TV. Wipe the screen with a soft, clean, lint-free cloth, and do it lightly, because hard pressure could damage the surface. Never spray any cleaner directly on the screen. And do wipe the dust from the back side of the TV.

DEAR READERS: We want to feed our beloved pets the same food we eat, and they are so convincing when they try to beg at the table. But pet experts say it's not a good idea.

Human food can contain ingredients that are not good for dogs and can be difficult for a dog's system to digest. Some of them could create intestinal or stomach problems. And there are certain foods that should not be given to dogs ever, such as chocolate, onions, grapes, alcohol, garlic, unripe fruit and yeasty dough.

DEAR READERS: Salt is a household staple with a wide variety of uses. Aside from seasoning food, it's also a cheap and safe abrasive/scrubbing agent. Here are some ways you can use it to clean without using harsh chemicals.

For example, if you drop a raw egg on the floor, sprinkle a lot of salt over it, let sit for 10 minutes to absorb the goo, then you can sweep up the egg glob. To sop up salad dressing drips on garments or red-wine stains on a tablecloth, pour salt on the stain to absorb the liquid. Then put the tablecloth or garment in cold water and rub the stain. Use an enzyme detergent in the hottest water safe for the garment. Soak for 30 minutes and wash as you normally do.

DEAR READERS: When a fresh flower arrangement starts to develop a few dead blooms, do this: Replace them with either dried or plastic flowers to make it last longer. Hopefully, no one will notice the new additions.

DEAR HELOISE: Sometimes I don't have time to make broth and prepare vegetables, so I pour a can of V8 in a pot and add a packet of frozen mixed vegetables. Leftover meat, rice or pasta can be tossed in, as well as some parsley or herbs. You can have a quick "homemade" soup on a cold day. My husband and I read your column daily and have learned a lot of great tips. Thank you.

-- Kathy Armstrong, Westfield, Mass.

Send a money- or time-saving hint to Heloise, P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, Texas 78279-5000; fax to (210) 435-6473; or email

Heloise@Heloise.com