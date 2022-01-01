HoopHall tourney embarks on NWA

Take Northwest Arkansas’ newest high school rivalry, then add to it some nationally accredited powerhouse basketball teams, a good portion of star players and two of the state’s tradition-rich programs.

That’s what it will be like next week when the inaugural HoopHall South Classic takes place with 10 games Thursday through Saturday inside Bentonville West’s Wolverine Arena.

“The unique side of this was when we wanted to host this event, it would be great to host it the first week of January and have the Bentonville-Bentonville West game right in the middle of the showcase,” Bentonville athletic director Scott Passmore said.

“We were able to get some great high schools from central Arkansas and have some matchups as well with some of these teams. We’re hoping to draw some interest not only from Northwest Arkansas, but other parts of the state and other states as well.”

The event is the last of four regional tournaments to be held in conjunction with the Spaulding HoopHall Classic, and the first time one will be held in the southern part of the United States. It is run by Position Sports, a longtime partner of the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.

Passmore said plans to bring the event to the area began 2 years ago with Hall of Fame officials, who came to Bentonville to look at the schools and community. The plans were finalized last January with help from sponsors such as Walmart and Visit Bentonville, and Passmore doesn’t want this to be just a one-year deal.

“We want to get some great basketball in Northwest Arkansas,” Passmore said. “Our intention is that this is year one. We don’t want it to be a one-and-done. We want to make basketball a big thing in Arkansas and Northwest Arkansas, and we want this event to grow to the point we have to turn teams away to come here. We want to do this right.”

In order for Bentonville and Bentonville West to play on that week, some changes had to be made to the 6A-West schedule since the two teams play near the end of the conference cycle. Springdale and Fort Smith Southside accommodated the two Bentonville schools and Passmore praised athletic directors Wayne Stehlik of Springdale and Michael Beaumont of Fort Smith for their help.

Bentonville and Benton-ville West will be joined by Little Rock Parkview and Little Rock Central, as well as Branson (Mo.) Link Prep, St. Louis Chaminade — which played at Bentonville in 2014 — Bronx (N.Y.) Cardinal Hayes, Glendale (Ariz.) Dream City Christian, Henderson (Nev.) Coronado, Washington (D.C). St. John’s and New Orleans (La.) Carver.

“We were able to get teams from all over, and that really excited us,” Passmore said. “It was nice to see Chaminade on the list, being the athletic director when they came here and played before and knowing the talent that they bring.

“The people working with the Hall of Fame provided us with a list of programs that were able to come, and we were able to focus on the teams of interest. Some of them have Arkansas interest with some talent that has verbally committed to the Hogs, and we thought that was important as well.”

A number of the players that will make their way to Wolverine Arena are currently listed on the 2022 ESPN 100 rankings, including Arkansas signee Jordan Walsh of Link Prep at No. 7. Others include No. 14 Julian Phillips of Link Prep (signed with LSU), No. 29 Yohan Traore of Dream City Christian (uncommitted), No. 33 Tarris Reed of Link Prep (signed with Michigan), No. 52 Milos Uzan of Dream City Christian (signed with Oklahoma), No. 59 Felix Okpara of Link Prep (signed with Ohio State), and No. 78 Rickie Isaacs of Coronado (signed with Texas Tech).

Most of the teams will get two games in three days, with the exception of the two Little Rock schools as Central will play Thursday while Parkview will play Saturday. The lone girls game — Bentonville vs. Bentonville West — will take place Thursday and count as a 6A-West Conference game.

“For our girls, the chance to possibly play in a full gym with that kind of atmosphere is something our programs don’t get to experience all of the time,” Pass-more said. “That will be a unique experience for them and something they will last for a long time.”

At a glance

HOOPHALL SOUTH CLASSIC

at Bentonville West High School, Centerton

ADMISSION Tickets are $15 per daily session and are available online at www.bentonvillesportsnetwork.com. Tickets at the gate are $20 per session.

Thursday

GAME 1 Bronx (N.Y.) Cardinal Hayes vs. St. Louis Chaminade Prep, 5 p.m. GAME 2 Bentonville vs. Bentonville West*, 6:30 p.m.

GAME 3 Branson (Mo.) Link Prep vs. Glendale (Ariz.) Dream City Christian, 8 p.m.

Friday

GAME 4 Bronx (N.Y.) Cardinal Hayes vs. Little Rock Parkview, 4:30 p.m. GAME 5 Henderson (Nev.) Coronado vs. Washington (D.C). St. John’s, 6 p.m.

GAME 6 Bentonville vs. Bentonville West%, 7:30 p.m.

GAME 7 New Orleans (La.) Carver vs. Branson (Mo.) Link Prep, 9 p.m. Saturday

GAME 8 Washington (D.C.) St. John’s vs. Little Rock Central, 3:30 p.m. GAME 9 Henderson (Nev.) Coronado vs. Bentonville West, 5 p.m. GAME 10 New Orleans (La.) Carver vs. Bentonville, 6:30 p.m.

* — girls game that will count in the 6A-West Conference standings & — will count in the 6A-West Conference standings