Happy birthday: You'll invent a new order for life and love. Certain things that have taken your time and energy didn't give back, and now you'll set the balance straight. By placing your efforts in more fertile areas, your world bursts into blossoms. New resources open up to you and you'll do something extraordinary with them.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): As long as you're going to have ideas about yourself, you may as well focus on the ones that contribute to your happiness and confidence. Let the negative, disempowering stuff go.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): It is natural to pick up mannerisms, sayings and attitudes from people you admire. Sometimes you do this unconsciously, but right now you benefit from consciously picking and choosing what you want to adopt.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): Matters of taste come up. Don't think about things in terms of what's good or bad, rather consider what's working better or worse. You will sharpen your awareness by studying effectiveness.

CANCER (June 22-July 22): Take a break. Ideas won't come to a stressed-out mind. What would it take for you to be more at ease? Make yourself comfortable, as that's half the work.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Your interactions do not have to be serious to matter. To show up in a casual, lighthearted way will be a gift to others. A beautiful thing to add to the mix -- levity, buoyancy, a wink or a giggle.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): There's something you need to "ship," at least metaphorically. It will require organization to pull off -- not because it's difficult but because it's so easy that its importance could go overlooked.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): You'll act as a project manager of sorts. You'll determine what has been done and what still needs doing. You'll make course corrections and plan for the next checkpoint.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): Being involved with yourself isn't inherently bad. In fact, you could use more of it. You are the only one who can keep an eye on your inner world and therefore it is your sole responsibility to do so.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Worry has value, but a little goes a long way. Let your worry lead you to action. And if that action is simply to distract yourself from worry, it's still a plus!

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Motivated by a juicy goal, you'll go full speed ahead, passing competitors, temptations and distractions. To pause to ponder or chat would spoil the delicious momentum.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): You get to call the shots today. It begins when you say it begins and ends when you say it's over. Power is fleeting, so enjoy it while you're in it and use it well, tending to what you deem important.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): You're thoughtful and will offer up symbols of your affection and appreciation. These tangible tokens will serve as touchstone reminders of the intangible generosity you deliver on the regular.