HOW WE SEE IT: Arkansas vs. Penn State

Clay Henry, Hawgs Illustrated

Yardage on the ground will be tough to find against both defenses. The team that pass protects the best has a huge advantage. The mobility of KJ Jefferson provides the winning edge. Arkansas, 20-17

Dudley E. Dawson, Hawgs Illustrated

A lot of times how a team plays in a bowl is about how excited it is to be there. Even without star wideout Treylon Burks, expect the Razorbacks to come out with their hair on fire in a first-ever match-up against Penn State. Arkansas, 28-20

Matt Jones, Whole Hog Sports

On paper, it appears this could be a low-scoring game like many others played this year by the Nittany Lions. The difference might be that Penn State should have its offensive star Jahan Dotson, while Arkansas is without its playmaker Treylon Burks. Penn State, 17-14

Scottie Bordelon, Whole Hog Sports

With Treylon Burks out of the picture, Arkansas must look to upperclassmen like De'Vion Warren and Tyson Morris, and younger pieces in Ketron Jackson and perhaps Bryce Stephens in the passing game. While I think they can be productive against a talented defense, the Razorbacks' running game will likely have to carry the bulk of the load. It can and will. Arkansas, 27-21

Tye Richardson, ESPN Arkansas

Sam Pittman restored pride within the Arkansas football program. Penn State underachieved over the second half of the season. Even without Burks, the Razorbacks finish off a bitter year for the Nittany Lions. Arkansas, 31-27

Bart Pohlman, Sport & Story

This is a game that should suit Arkansas' drop pass coverage well, as Penn State has really struggled running the ball this season. The Hogs may be without Burks--and it's a big loss, no doubt--but there's enough firepower to get the job done. Arkansas, 31-21

Tommy Craft, ESPN Arkansas

Huge opportunity for Pittman and his program on New Years Day against a brand name Penn State team. Can KJ and the offense move the ball without Burks? Penn State, 31-21



