• Michelle Odinet, a Lafayette, La., city court judge, who repeatedly used a racial slur in a video posted to social media of a foiled vehicle burglary recorded at her home, has resigned, saying in her resignation letter that she takes "full responsibility for the hurtful words" she used.

• Danny Boyd, sheriff of Barry County, Mo., said 53-year-old Kenneth Taylor of Golden, Mo., died on his first solo flight in an experimental ultra-light plane after the aircraft flew about 500 feet, struck a house and crashed near Eagle Rock.

• Bobby Dennis, executive director of the Natchez, Miss., Museum of African American History and Culture, said the museum has acquired a new portrait of international opera singer and music educator Daisy Cecelia Newman, who was born in the state, for a new exhibit on her career.

• Gideon Greif, an Israeli historian who has done extensive work on the Holocaust, won't receive Germany's Order of Merit, its highest civilian honor, after it was withdrawn because of his participation in a report suggesting that the 1995 killing of thousands of Muslims in Srebrenica didn't constitute genocide.

• Miguel Melendez-Torres, 34, of Branson, who is accused in a shooting that left two restaurant workers dead during an attempted robbery as they got off work, was charged with two second-degree murder counts and other offenses.

• Claudia Camacho-Duenas, 37, of Glenwood Springs, Colo., whose two children, ages 18 and 11, were found fatally stabbed after a confrontation that began in an apartment and ended in a parking lot, was arrested on two first-degree murder charges, police said.

• Nayib Bukele, the president of El Salvador, said the country's navy seized two semi-submersible boats carrying 4.5 tons of cocaine off the country's Pacific Coast, and detained five Colombians and two Ecuadorians who were on the vessels.

• Donald Powell, 45, of Morley, Mo., faces first-degree murder and other charges after an altercation between him and his 41-year-old fiance's 17-year-old son led to a shooting that left his fiance injured and her son dead, police said.

• Amy Schneider, 42, an engineering manager from Oakland, Calif., became the first woman in the history of the game show "Jeopardy!" to achieve 21 consecutive wins, surpassing Julia Collins, who had set the record of 20 wins in 2014.