Liz Cheney stands firm

Imagine being a leader exiled to an island with only one other person. Now imagine that instead of shrinking under the wound of political isolation, you become stronger. Courage somehow thrives in this seclusion. Truth, honor and integrity build the foundation of a lighthouse that becomes a beacon of leadership. The love of country is the shining light inviting others to this island.

This is the kind of leadership that is good, true, and sorely needed. This kind of leadership can begin a relationship based on trust.

The political exile is the sole U.S. representative from Wyoming, Liz Cheney. When all that people can see in Washington is gloom, her leadership is a lighthouse.

She’s one of a handful of elected officials who has chosen her country over her party. She has been willing to risk her political career to uphold the oath to the Constitution that she proudly affirms.

Cheney was one of only 10 House Republicans who voted to impeach then-President Donald Trump in January following the Capitol insurrection attempt. In May, Cheney was voted out of House leadership by her fellow House Republican members for criticizing the former president. Cheney gave a defiant speech on the House floor later that night.

“This is not about policy, this is not about partisanship, this is about our duty as Americans,” Cheney said. “Remaining silent and ignoring the lie emboldens the liar. I will not participate in that. I will not sit back and watch in silence while others lead our party down a path that abandons the rule of law and joins the former president’s crusade to undermine our democracy.” In September, Cheney was named vice chair of the select committee investigating the insurrection. She serves with Chairman Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.) and is joined on her principled island with Republican Rep. Adam Kinzinger of Illinois.

Recently Cheney addressed the New Hampshire Free Speech Event. While discussing the domestic threats surrounding Jan. 6, Cheney said: “This task now falls to us. And the question for every one of us, not just elected officials, is this: Will we do what we must? Will we defend our Constitution? … Or will we look away from the danger, ignore the threat, embrace the lies, and enable the liar?” According to polling data published in September, only 37 percent of Americans trust the legislative branch. This lack of trust in what was designed by the Founders to be the most powerful branch of the government constitutes a crisis.

That trust can be earned by telling Americans the truth and rejecting the lies. Cheney, in standing up to her political party, is almost singlehandedly attempting to save our democracy.