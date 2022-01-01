LR police officer fires weapon on Asher Avenue; state police investigate

The Arkansas State Police began investigating a Little Rock police officer-involved shooting late Friday, according to a Twitter post from the city police department.

A Little Rock officer responding to a report of an active shooting in progress in the 5000 block of Asher Avenue on Friday night fired a weapon, the post stated.

An attempt was made by the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette to obtain more information from Little Rock police spokesman Mark Edwards. Edwards texted that he would reply later.

No further information was available as of 11:45 p.m. Friday, including whether anyone was hit by gunfire.

In the social media post, the Little Rock Police Department asked people to stay away from the area.