Police beat: Man in lockup tied to broken camera;Woman charged after man chased

Man in lockup tied to broken camera

A man held at the Pulaski County jail faces two felony charges after deputies say he broke a security camera near a cell Thursday, according to an arrest report.

Shortly after a sergeant noticed that the light was out and the camera tampered with in cell B-147, deputies reported finding the camera's motherboard on Laron Thompson, 35, an inmate.

Thompson told deputies he did not damage the camera, saying another inmate did it, the report said.

Deputies were unable to view camera footage from the cell, but based on other evidence, Thompson was charged with furnishing, possessing or using prohibited articles and with impairing the operation of a vital public facility by damaging property, both felonies, the report states.

Woman charged after man chased

Little Rock police arrested a woman Thursday who was chasing a man through the 12th Street Police Station, according to an arrest report.

Officers saw Heather Stewart, 40, of Cabot in the station running after a man who had called 911 to say she was harassing him, the report said. Stewart was trying to film the man, the report said.

Police communications personnel had told the man to go to the station.

Stewart was charged with harassment, a misdemeanor.