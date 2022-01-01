Mercy gets federal money to expand telehealth services in Arkansas

Fast fact

System-wide, Mercy telehealth appointments increased from about 10,000 appointments in 2019 to 635,000 appointments in 2020.

Source: Mercy

Mercy was recently awarded $647,154 from the Federal Communications Commission's Covid-19 Telehealth Program to purchase remote communications technology for its Arkansas hospitals.

The funding will enable Mercy to expand its telehealth services for covid and critical care patients while protecting caregivers and efficiently utilizing resources, said David Kinkle, executive director of business operations for Mercy's Virtual Care Center.

The money will be used to purchase devices such as wall-mounted systems inside covid-19 units; mobile telehealth carts; iPads; webcams; and command center technology upgrades, according to Mercy spokeswoman Mardi Taylor.

It will benefit all Mercy locations in Arkansas, including Fort Smith and Northwest Arkansas as well as rural locations in Berryville, Booneville, Ozark, Paris and Waldron, she said.

The FCC's covid-19 Telehealth Program provides reimbursement for telecommunications services, information services and connected devices to enable telehealth during the pandemic, according to a press release from the commission. Round two is a $249.9 million federal initiative that builds on the $200 million program established as part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act.

The wall-mounted system inside hospital covid units will include a monitor, camera, speakers and microphone that will allow staff to contact an offsite caregiver and initiate a video call between the remote care team and patient, Taylor said. The device doesn't require interaction from bedside staff inside a room or patients themselves to hold a video session, allowing a remote caregiver to fully assess a patient without staff exposure or expenditure of personal protective equipment, Taylor said.