Montaric Brown declares for NFL Draft

Arkansas cornerback Montaric Brown will not be returning to the Razorbacks for the 2022 season.

A native of Ashdown and an All-SEC selection in 2021, Brown announced hours after Arkansas’ 24-10 victory over Penn State in the Outback Bowl that he is declaring for the upcoming NFL Draft. He made his decision public in a post to his Twitter account.

“These past four years have been challenging and the best times of my life,” Brown wrote. “I’m thankful for the relationships I have built and the opportunities given to me to receive my degree from the best university in the world. I’m thankful for my family, academics staff and coaches for the support they have given me and for God to put me in this position.

“I want to thank you all from the bottom of my heart for giving a kid from Ashdown, Arkansas an opportunity to showcase his talent and live out his dream. I will forever be a Hog!”

Brown led the Razorbacks and tied for the SEC regular-season lead with five interceptions. He had seven in his Arkansas career.

This season, Brown became the first Razorback with five or more interceptions in a season since Tramain Thomas in 2011, and the first Arkansas cornerback to receive first-team All-SEC recognition by the league’s coaches since 2003.

“(I was) just trusting Coach (Sam) Carter and Coach (Barry) Odom's plan and having them put me in the right positions to make plays,” Brown said Dec. 10 of being named all-conference. “Just working on my technique every day and trusting the process.

“It was a great feeling having a great season, and everything went as planned."

Arkansas running back Trelon Smith also indicated in a post to his Instagram account Saturday evening that he is not returning to the program.

"Thank you Arkansas!! Duce Duce (checking) out," Smith wrote.

A transfer from Arizona State, Smith rushed for 598 yards and five touchdowns in 13 games this season. He led the Razorbacks in rushing with 710 yards and 5 touchdowns in 2020.