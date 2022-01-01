• A New York resident who was stumped by a "Jeopardy" question about his state's governor got a do-over Friday, joining Gov. Kathy Hochul's virtual covid-19 briefing to tell her he knows who she is now. "Here in New York we actually believe in second chances," Hochul said before introducing Ben Walthall, the Brooklyn resident who failed to buzz in on the clue, "In 2021, she became the first female governor of New York state." The clue was read again Friday by a Hochul staff member who at first said "first female president" and then corrected himself to "governor of New York state." Walthall correctly responded, "Who is Kathy Hochul?" None of the contestants in the episode that aired Wednesday answered the question about Hochul, even Amy Schneider, the "Jeopardy!" juggernaut who had won 22 consecutive games as of Thursday's broadcast. Walthall told Hochul that his episode was filmed "a couple months ago, right when you took office, so that's part of the reason why I may have sat out on that question." Hochul, the former lieutenant governor, took over as governor in August when fellow Democrat Andrew Cuomo resigned amid sexual misconduct allegations. A "Jeopardy" spokesperson said Wednesday's episode was filmed Oct. 12. Hochul told Walthall there are no hard feelings. "I don't have a long memory," she said, "so we're good."

• Podcaster Joe Rogan's April 20 show in Vancouver was rescheduled for Oct. 20, after the comedian claimed that Canada's covid-19 protocols might force a date change. The postponement was confirmed on Rogan's Facebook page this week. Deadline reported that Rogan warned fans on his Christmas Eve "Joe Rogan Experience" podcast that his vaccination status could be problematic for fans up north. "I should probably say this because I haven't yet. My 4/20 show that's sold out in Vancouver, I don't think that's happening," Rogan told listeners. "I don't think I can even get into the country. I'm not vaccinated. I'm not gonna get vaccinated. I have antibodies. It doesn't make any sense." The performance was set for Rogers Arena, which requires proof of vaccination. In September, Rogan said he had contracted covid-19 and was treating the viral infection at home with a variety of vaccine alternatives, including the deworming drug Ivermectin, which the Food and Drug Administration discourages. Rogan -- whose show is rated by Spotify as the world's most-listened-to podcast-- has drawn heavy criticism for his approach to the coronavirus pandemic. After leading immunologist Dr. Anthony Fauci took issue with Rogan's claim in April that young and healthy people may not need to be inoculated, the 54-year-old broadcaster from Newark, N.J., responded: "I'm not a doctor, I'm a ... moron." Rogan said, "I'm not a respected source of information, even for me."