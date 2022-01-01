New chief to lead Decatur Fire Department starting today

DECATUR -- During the Dec. 20 Decatur City Council meeting held in the community room at city hall, Decatur Fire Chief Jeremy Luker announced his resignation, effective today.

Luker has served the Decatur Fire Department for 18 years, eight as fire chief after replacing David Flynn in 2014. In his time as chief, Luker was able to grow his department in the area of training and equipment, including the purchase of a new rescue unit and tanker truck.

During his monthly report to the City Council, Luker introduced his recommendation for a replacement as Decatur Fire Chief, Joey Gunter.

Gunter is no stranger to Decatur. He joined the Decatur Fire Department in 2011. In 2017 he began working in the Maintenance Department for the city.

A motion was made and seconded to accept Luker's resignation and replace him with Gunter. The council approved the motion.

Gunter will assume his new position with the Decatur Fire Department today.