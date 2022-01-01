New Year’s Day closings

The following state, federal and local government offices’ schedules may be affected by the New Year’s Day holiday today.

GARBAGE COLLECTION

Cammack Village: Regular schedule.

Jacksonville: Regular schedule.

Little Rock: No collection New Year’s Day.

Little Rock recycling: No collection New Year’s Day.

Maumelle: Friday’s routes will be collected Monday. Routes will be delayed one business day until Friday.

North Little Rock: Regular schedule.

Sherwood: Friday’s routes will run Monday.

Wrightsville: Regular schedule.

Unincorporated areas of Pulaski County: No collection New Year’s Day.

GOVERNMENT OFFICES

Cammack Village: Closed through Sunday.

Jacksonville: Closed through Sunday.

Little Rock Water Reclamation Authority: Closed Monday.

Little Rock: Closed through Sunday.

Maumelle: Closed through Sunday.

North Little Rock: Closed through Sunday.

Sherwood: Closed through Sunday.

Wrightsville: Closed through Sunday.

Pulaski County: Closed through Sunday.

Pulaski County Courthouse: Closed through Sunday.

State: Closed through Sunday.

Federal: Closed through Sunday.

State Capitol: Offices closed through Sunday.

Little Rock 311 Services: Offices are closed through Sunday. However, the app can still receive requests.

POST OFFICE

Offices are closed New Year’s Day. Deliveries will not be made and collection boxes will not be checked.

LIBRARIES

Central Arkansas Library System: Closed through Sunday.

North Little Rock Laman Library: Closed through Sunday.

Clinton Presidential Center: Closed New Year’s Day.

SCHOOLS

Jacksonville/North Pulaski: Classes resume Wednesday.

Little Rock: Classes resume Wednesday.

North Little Rock: Classes resume Tuesday.

Pulaski County Special: Classes resume Wednesday.

ROCK REGION METRO

Bus routes will not run New Year’s Day.

CENTRAL ARKANSAS WATER

Closed through Sunday.

PARKING

The Little Rock parking enforcement unit won’t give tickets for metered and timed spaces today in observance of New Year’s Day. However, metered parking at the airport will be enforced at all times.