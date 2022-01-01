No. 21 Razorbacks win Outback Bowl, defeat Penn State 24-10

The Arkansas Razorbacks have won a bowl game on New Year's Day for the first time since 2000, defeating Penn State in the Outback Bowl at Tampa, Fla., 24-10.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

5:49, 4Q - Arkansas 24, Penn State 10

The Nittany Lions have inserted backup quarterback Christian Veilleux in place of Sean Clifford, who I believe is injured. Veilleux's first series ends with an incomplete deep ball on third-and-17.

Myles Slusher and Hudson Clark were the two closest players to the pass.

Joe Foucha sacked Veilleux on the drive. Foucha is having a solid day. He has a team-best 6 tackles, 1 sack and 1 interception.

He could easily have 2 interceptions, but he let the Penn State fake punt pass late in the first half slip through his hands.

8:30, 4Q - Arkansas 24, Penn State 10

After the stoppage in play for Dominique Johnson's injury, KJ Jefferson fumbled a read-option handoff in the backfield. He recovered. Jefferson then completed a pass to Bryce Stephens well short of the line to gain on third down.

It was just the fifth pass attempt of the second half for Arkansas.

Reid Bauer's punt pins Penn State at its 9. He has dropped four punts inside the 20 today and two kicks have traveled 50-plus yards.

10:08, 4Q - Arkansas 24, Penn State 10

Dominique Johnson just went down favoring a knee after a six-yard run to the left. Looked like a Penn State defensive back got a helmet/shoulder on the knee of the leg that was planted in the turf.

Johnson has rushed for 85 yards on 11 touches today. He walked off the field with the help of Arkansas' training staff and entered the injury tent.

12:39, 4Q - Arkansas 24, Penn State 10

Sean Clifford had done a good job on this Nittany Lions drive of picking up yardage with his feet and through the air. But his final throw badly missed its mark and Joe Foucha picked it in the end zone.

The Razorbacks have intercepted multiple passes for the fourth time this season and third time in the last six games.

End 3Q - Arkansas 24, Penn State 10

2:08, 3Q - Arkansas 24, Penn State 10

The Razorbacks add another touchdown by punishing the Nittany Lions with the run game. KJ Jefferson came out of the game after his 34-yard run. He landed hard on his back and likely lost his breath.

Malik Hornsby stepped in and the offense didn't skip a beat there.

Arkansas has rushed for 176 yards in the third quarter. It ran for 105 in the first half. The Razorbacks are averaging 10 yards per play since halftime.

3:46, 3Q - Arkansas 17, Penn State 10

The Nittany Lions picked up one first down on their last drive but have to punt after a big pass breakup by Hudson Clark on third down.

6:29, 3Q - Arkansas 17, Penn State 10

The Razorbacks' defense forced a punt by Penn State, then Arkansas tacked on a 36-yard field goal by Cam Little.

Kendal Briles looked to get away from what led the Razorbacks on their last scoring drive: North-South run game with KJ Jefferson and Dominique Johnson. On the last drive, it included a couple Trelon Smith carries, a receiver reverse with De'Vion Warren and a pop-pass to Johnson.

Arkansas is winning the total yards battle 120-2 in the third quarter. Ninety-seven of those yards have come on the ground.

12:42, 3Q - Arkansas 14, Penn State 10

Following the timeout for an injured Penn State player and Arkansas' first four plays, KJ Jefferson ran for 14 yards, Dominique Johnson for 22 and Jefferson capped the drive with an 8-yard touchdown run.

Seven plays – all runs – covering 75 yards in 2:18 gets the Razorbacks going after halftime and gifts them the lead.

13:35, 3Q - Penn State 10, Arkansas 7

Four run plays for the Razorbacks to begin the second half. They have resulted in 31 yards, including two carries for 24 yards for KJ Jefferson.

Dominique Johnson has run twice for seven yards.

Half - Penn State 10, Arkansas 7

An ugly first half comes to a close in a fitting way.

Penn State poorly executed a fake punt pass and gave possession back to the Razorbacks with enough time to potentially give Cam Little a chance to add a game-tying field goal. A couple of plays later for Arkansas, receiver Warren Thompson threw an interception on a double pass.

The Razorbacks trail by three in a game the offense looked progressively worse in as the half wore on. The defense has been OK, but too many Nittany Lions receivers have run free in the secondary.

According to our Matt Jones, Arkansas is 1 of 6 on wide receiver passes this season. Thompson did complete one to Treylon Burks in the Texas A&M game in late September.

Penn State defensive lineman Smith Vilbert has 3 sacks at halftime, which ties the bowl game record. The Razorbacks' pass protection hasn't been great, but their receivers have not done KJ Jefferson any favors.

Jefferson completed 10 of 14 passes for 75 yards and he threw his first interception since Oct. 9 at Ole Miss. Tyson Morris and De’Vion Warren lead the team and have 2 catches each for 23 and 16 yards, respectively.

Thompson did not have a good half at all. In addition to the pick, he failed to attack a pass in the end zone that resulted in Jefferson's INT, then he caught a third-down pass near the line to gain and ran sideways, coming up short of a very attainable first down.

Dominique Johnson ran 6 times for 41 yards and Rocket Sanders carried 8 times for 49 yards and the team’s lone score. Jefferson has been credited with 11 carries for 6 yards.

Parker Washington and KeAndre Lambert-Smith have combined for 6 catches for 151 yards and 1 touchdown in the first half for Penn State. The Razorbacks have to shore up the coverage busts at halftime. Sean Clifford will not miss all of them.

Clifford is 10 of 20 passing for 173 yards, 1 touchdown and 1 interception. Greg Brooks grabbed the pick, his first of the season.

:31, 2Q - Penn State 10, Arkansas 7

Following a big play in the passing game from Sean Clifford to KeAndre Lambert-Smith, Penn State's drive stalls. The Nittany Lions then draw up a fake punt pass and it falls through the hands of Joe Foucha in the end zone.

Felt like a play straight out of the Chad Morris fake punt playbook.

It was a good thing, too, that Foucha did not catch the pick. It saved Arkansas a quite a bit of field position.

2:26, 2Q - Penn State 10, Arkansas 7

Another nothing offensive possession for the Razorbacks. KJ Jefferson was sacked for the fourth time and Arkansas punted. One Penn State player, a backup to the All-American defensive end who opted out of the bowl game, has three sacks today.

Reid Bauer booms another punt and Penn State starts its next series inside its 15. Great punt and pretty good work by the coverage team.

5:19, 2Q - Penn State 10, Arkansas 7

The Nittany Lions grab a three-point lead thanks to a 33-yard field goal. Penn State receiver Parker Washington has been really good today and helped set up the score.

Arkansas has not had a ton of success moving the football today even against a defense missing five starters, including several of its best players. KJ Jefferson is missing Treylon Burks, I would assume.

7:59, 2Q - Arkansas 7, Penn State 7

Not a great response from the Razorbacks after the Penn State touchdown. KJ Jefferson is dropped for a sack on third-and-3 and Reid Bauer punts away again.

The Nittany Lions are quickly in Arkansas territory.

10:53, 2Q - Arkansas 7, Penn State 7

11:00, 2Q - Arkansas 7, Penn State 0

Nothing doing for Arkansas on its most recent series. KJ Jefferson was brought down behind the line of an impromptu run, and the Razorbacks punt.

Reid Bauer boomed the kick from the end zone all the way back to the Penn State 40. Parker Washington, though, returned the kick ~15-20 yards. He has had a nice day – 42-yard deep ball grab on the first series, circus catch against Greg Brooks and now the punt return.

Expect Arkansas to continue pressuring Sean Clifford. He has not had much of a clean pocket to work with today. The Razorbacks keep throwing fresh bodies at him and the Nittany Lions' offensive line.

12:04, 2Q - Arkansas 7, Penn State 0

The Razorbacks' defense comes up with yet another stop. They've held opponents scoreless in the first quarter nine times in 13 games this season. A Nittany Lions punt pins Arkansas at its 10.

END 1Q - Arkansas 7, Penn State 0

1:36, 1Q - Arkansas 0, Penn State 0

The Razorbacks are in position to break the scoreless tie thanks to a big fourth-down conversion by KJ Jefferson after Warren Thompson failed to cross the line to gain on a third-down reception when he had plenty of room to do so. Rocket Sanders then picked up a nice gain up the middle.

Arkansas at the Penn State 11.

5:42, 1Q - Arkansas 0, Penn State 0

Hayden Henry and Bumper Pool teamed up to bring down a Penn State receiver short of the line to gain on third down. Another strong showing from Arkansas' defense, which looks engaged.

The Nittany Lions punt again, and the Razorbacks will begin their next series around their 40.

Let's see if KJ Jefferson settles in a bit on drive No. 3.

7:32, 1Q - Arkansas 0, Penn State 0

The Razorbacks could not take advantage of Greg Brooks' pick and were forced to punt after a quick series. KJ Jefferson has already thrown a pick and an interceptable pass, which were very rare during the regular season.

Penn State will begin its next drive at its 8.

8:30, 1Q - Arkansas 0, Penn State 0

Greg Brooks broke up a Sean Clifford pass on the Nittany Lions' first series. He grabs his first pick of the season on Penn State's second possession. Razorbacks take over at the Nittany Lions' 42.

9:24, 1Q - Arkansas 0, Penn State 0

KJ Jefferson was just picked off in the end zone looking for Warren Thompson, who did not make a great play on the ball. He waited on the ball to get to him instead of attacking it, and it results in a turnover.

It is Jefferson's first interception since his end-of-half heave at Ole Miss on Oct. 9.

The Razorbacks moved into the red zone on their first series thanks to a big third-down conversion by Jefferson to Tyson Morris, and a pair of big runs by Dominique Johnson, who is doing his usual thing and being difficult to bring to the ground.

12:39, 1Q - Arkansas 0, Penn State 0

Sean Clifford hit receiver Parker Washington for a 42-yard deep ball into Arkansas territory, beating Myles Slusher. Arkansas' defense holds, though, then Penn State badly misses a 50-yard field goal.

Razorbacks will take back over at their 32.

15:00, 1Q - Arkansas 0, Penn State 0

The Razorbacks won the coin toss and deferred to the second half. Penn State will receive the opening kickoff.

Pregame

Opt outs on both sides have made this matchup a bit less intriguing, but we should still be in for an interesting game. Penn State had six starters – five on defense – declare they would not play in the Outback Bowl, and Arkansas star receiver Treylon Burks opted out to prepare for the upcoming NFL Draft.

The Razorbacks enter the day 8-4 overall, and the Nittany Lions are 7-5, losers of five of their last seven games. Kickoff is set for 11 a.m. on ESPN2.

Here is more information.