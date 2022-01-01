Northwest Arkansas covid cases increase 370%, hospitalizations steady

Active cases

Active covid-19 cases by county

^Dec. 23^Dec. 29^Percent increase

Benton County^650^1,104^69.8%

Washington County^472^1,042^121%

Crawford County^131^195^48.9%

Sebastian County^337^416^23.4%

Source: Arkansas Department of Health

New covid-19 cases in Northwest Arkansas have increased 370% in the past week as the pandemic surges across the state and the U.S.

Benton, Washington, Crawford and Sebastian counties reported a combined 714 new cases Thursday, compared to 152 new cases Dec. 23, according to data from the Arkansas Department of Health.

The state reported 4,978 new cases Thursday, a single day record since March 2020. A week earlier, the state reported 1,314 new cases, according to the Health Department.

The new omicron variant is behind the increase in cases in Northwest Arkansas and the state, according to Dr. Marti Sharkey, Fayetteville public health officer. Case numbers are falsely low because many people are testing at home or going undiagnosed because of a shortage of tests, she said. Home tests aren't counted toward totals, Sharkey added.

The omicron variant seems to be milder and hospitalizations are lower than in previous surges, she said, but the new variant is highly transmissible and cases are everywhere, she said.

Anyone with symptoms should consider themselves positive until they get a negative PCR -- polymerase chain reaction -- test, Sharkey said. Rapid antigen tests administered at home or in clinics are less sensitive and don't pick up the omicron variant as readily, she explained. However, rapid antigen tests are very accurate when they give a positive result, she said.

Symptoms of covid-19 include fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headache, new loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting and diarrhea.

Home tests are still an important tool for screening, Sharkey said.

Those who have symptoms should follow federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines and isolate for five days after the onset of symptoms and continue to wear a mask when around others for an additional five days, Sharkey said.

The good news is health officials have learned people who have received two covid-19 vaccines and a booster have very good protection against omicron, Sharkey said. While there are some breakthrough cases, they are generally very mild, she said.

In Benton County, 63.3% of the eligible population is fully or partially vaccinated and 14.6% of the population has received a booster shot, according to the Health Department. A total of 66.3% of the population in Washington County is fully or partially vaccinated and 14.5% has received a booster shot.

Numbers were slightly lower in the River Valley. In Crawford County, 52.5% of the population is fully or partially vaccinated and 11.4% has received a booster shot. In Sebastian County, 56% is fully or partially vaccinated and 11.3% has received a booster shot, according to the Health Department.

Hospitalizations steady

The number of hospitalizations in Northwest Arkansas has remained steady over the past week, even as hospitalizations in the state increased slightly. On Thursday, there were 67 covid-19 patients in the region, compared to 65 a week earlier, according to the Northwest Arkansas Council.

The all-time high was 173 patients Aug. 11, and the low since then was 31 patients Nov. 5.

A total of 106 intensive care unit beds and 48 ventilators were in use Thursday, including patients with covid-19 and other medical needs, according to the council's report. The youngest person to be hospitalized with covid-19 in the area Thursday was 34; the oldest was 88; and the average age of hospitalized covid-19 patients was 45.

In the River Valley, Mercy in Fort Smith was caring for 17 covid-19 patients Thursday, including nine in intensive care units, down from 21 a week ago, according to spokeswoman Mardi Taylor.

Baptist Health Fort Smith was caring for 29 covid-19 patients Thursday, including 11 in covid-19 critical care units and nine on ventilators, according to spokeswoman Alicia Agent. Two patients were hospitalized with covid-19 at Baptist Health Van Buren, she said. In comparison, the two hospitals had 32 covid-19 patients a week ago.

Statewide, 585 covid-19 patients were hospitalized Thursday, up from 494 a week ago, according to Danyelle McNeill, public information officer for the Health Department. A total of 200 covid-19 patients were in ICU and 104 were on ventilators, she said.

The four-county area saw 21 new covid-related deaths this week as of Wednesday for a total of 1,803 since the pandemic began, according to the department.

Protecting the workforce

Sharkey said the biggest concern during the current surge is keeping critical care workers healthy, including health care, fire, police and emergency medical personnel.

Everyone can do his part by doing everything he can to stay out of the hospital, including getting vaccinated and boosted; wearing an appropriate mask -- preferably an N95; staying away from large gatherings; and testing frequently, she said.

Mercy as a whole has seen an increase in the number of patients hospitalized with covid-19, Taylor said. The vast majority of hospitalized patients are unvaccinated, she said.

"Holiday gatherings, flu season and the usual increase in respiratory infections in the winter are all likely to put a strain on the hospital and its resources," she said.

It's best for those with mild, manageable symptoms to stay home, but for those who need care, the emergency department is always an option although wait times can be long, Taylor said.

Washington Regional is closely monitoring the rise in covid-19 case numbers and is prepared to safely care for both covid and noncovid patients, said Birch Wright, CEO and administrator.

While early data seems to indicate omicron doesn't lead to as many hospitalizations as the delta variant, Washington Regional is experiencing a significant surge of people with symptoms of acute respiratory illness in its outpatient and urgent care environments and a sharp increase in demand for testing, Wright said.

In response, the hospital has added additional staffing to its drive-through testing clinic in Fayetteville to meet demand, he said.

Wright also encouraged people to get vaccinated or boosted as soon as they are able and continue to take common sense precautions such as masking, social distancing and frequent handwashing to prevent spread of the virus.