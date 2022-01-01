Obituaries

FAYETTEVILLE -- Ian Bryce Moore was born October 5, 1994, in Houston, Texas, to Stacey Holbrook and Richard Moore. As a child, he relocated to Hamburg, Ark. Here, he attended grade school and formed friendships that would last a lifetime. In his teens, he and Rich relocated again to Lincoln, Ark., where he finished school and entered young adulthood. He would go on to live in Fayetteville, Ark., and the surrounding areas among beloved pets, friends, and family. He was many things to many people. He was a listener and an adviser. A skeptic and a thinker. A satirist and a comedian. A helper, volunteer, and advocate. An artist, craftsman, and explorer. A confidant, accomplice, and compatriot. A touchstone. A best friend. A brother. A son.

Now, he is the missing piece.

Ian passed away at home on Sunday, December 19. He was 27.

Ian is survived by his mother, Stacey Holbrook; his father, Richard Moore; his brother, Adrian Moore; his sister, Veronica Nolan; his Papaw, Ed Murphy; several awesome aunts, uncles, cousins, nephews, and a great many very close friends.

Arrangements are under the direction of Moore's Chapel.

FAYETTEVILLE -- Dilla Etta Parrish, age 88, of Farmington, passed away Thursday, December 30, 2021 in Fayetteville. She was born January 24, 1933 in Blackburn, Ark., the daughter of Alvin and Mettie Hollingsworth Gabbard.

She was a retired security guard at Tyson Foods.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Glenn; three brothers and three sisters.

She is survived by her daughter, Tammy Helton and her husband Dan; grandson, Brad Helton and wife Laura; granddaughter, Kelly Edwards and husband Jacob; and three great-grandchildren: Kassi, Josie, and Eric.

Visitation will be 9 a.m. – 10 a.m. Monday January 3, 2022, at Moore's Chapel, with a funeral service following at 10 a.m. Burial will be in Baptist Ford Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Willard Walker Hospice Home.

FAYETTEVILLE -- Kirk A. Seifert passed away Wednesday, November 24, 2021, at Circle of Life Hospice in Springdale.

Survivors: wife, Judy Seifert; sons, Tom McCumber, Scott Seifert, Mark Seifert, and Glenn Seifert; daughter, Kristin DiCarlo; seven grandchildren and one great-grandchild.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

PEA RIDGE -- Christopher William Huber, of Crawford, Texas, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on December 30, 2021, after a month long battle with brain cancer. Chris will be deeply missed by the many people whose life he touched.

Chris lived a very full life in his short 50 years. He enjoyed many beautiful places in his Kenworth as an owner/operator, traveling with Catherine at his side on many trips. He also loved adventurous things, like driving a Ferrari in Las Vegas, and a flying lesson at Georgetown Airport.

Chris was preceded in death by his father, William Frederick Huber. He is survived by his mother, Carmen (Barry) Tippett; sisters, Michel Renee Huber and Heidi Lynn Huber; his soulmate of 22 years, Catherine Frid; and many aunts, uncles and cousins.

As per Chris' wishes, a private cremation has taken place and celebration of his life will be held at a later date in Michigan.

The family wants to thank the nurses and staff at Circle of Life for their outstanding care, compassion, and kindness. Donations can be made in his honor to the Circle of Life, Legacy Village, c/o 901 Jones Rd, Springdale, Ark. 72762.

ROGERS -- Loeta Sue Hutchison, March 3, 1937-December 28, 2021. She is survived by her sister, Phyllis Hutchison; close family friend, Pat Lee. Loeta's twin, Lotis, passed in 2019. They were born at 2 lbs, but survived to live long happy lives. Graveside service, January 5, 2022; 1 p.m., Bentonville Cemetery.

SPRINGDALE -- Kathleen "Kathy" Nan Hardin passed away on December 30, 2021, at Circle of Life Hospice in Springdale. She was born on July 16, 1944, in Syracuse, N.Y., to Philip Stephen Brady and Antoinette Ladd Brady.

Kathy worked at Springdale Public Schools for 26 years. She fiercely loved the Springdale Bulldogs. She enjoyed cross stitching, cooking, and baking. She loved to celebrate every holiday and birthday, and had a card for every occasion. She will be remembered as a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.

She is preceded in death by her parents.

Survivors include her husband, Hershel Hardin; four daughters: Rebecca Ann Hardin, Phyllis Lynn Weis and husband Knight, Stephanie Brooke Charles, and Ashley Gwen Hardin and Adam Moreno; one brother, Jim Brady and wife Noreen of Syracuse, N.Y.; eight grandchildren: Phillip Weis and wife Tiffany, Tyler Charles and fiancee Amanda, J.T. Weis, Isaac Eddy, Cayla Charles, Thomas Weis, Matthew Eddy, and Daniel Eddy; and one great-grandson, Noah Weis.

Services will be held Tuesday, January 4, 2022 at 10 a.m. at Sisco Funeral Chapel in Springdale. Interment will follow at Friendship Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Circle of Life Hospice at: https://nwacircleoflife.com/donatesupport.

The service will be live-streamed at: https://fb.me/e/1kNJFNPaa .

Visitation will be Monday, January 3, 2022, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Sisco Funeral Chapel.

SPRINGDALE -- Rose "Carol" Smith, 74, of Springdale, passed away December 30, 2021. She is survived by her husband of 55 years, Richard Smith. They had three children: Joe Billy Smith, Valarie Kay Smith, and Frankie Wayne Smith. No services planned at this time. www.siscofuneral.com .

TONTITOWN -- Barbara Mabry, 75, of Tontitown, died Sunday, December 26, 2021.

Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Monday, January 3, 2022, at Corner Post Cowboy Church. Interment will be at White Oak Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the church, 18200 Old Hwy 68, Siloam Springs, Ark., 72761.