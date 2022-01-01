FOOTBALL

Garoppolo doubtful

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo is listed as doubtful this week because of a injured right thumb with rookie Trey Lance in line to get his second start. Garoppolo hurt his thumb last Thursday night in a 20-17 loss at Tennessee and didn't practice this week as he tries to rest the thumb. Coach Kyle Shanahan said Garoppolo will test out the thumb this weekend to see if he's able to play on Sunday when the Niners (8-7) host the Houston Texans (4-11).

Bears' Fields out again

Quarterback Justin Fields likely will miss his second consecutive game because of an ankle injury when the Chicago Bears host the New York Giants on Sunday. Coach Matt Nagy said Friday that Andy Dalton will start after being sidelined because of a groin injury and Nick Foles will be the backup. Fields is listed as questionable after practicing on a limited basis this week. Fields missed last weekend's win at Seattle after getting injured in a Monday night loss to Minnesota. Foles made his first start in 13 months and led the Bears (5-10) to a 25-24 comeback victory. The Super Bowl 52 MVP threw a 15-yard touchdown to Jimmy Graham with about a minute remaining. Damiere Byrd made an acrobatic reception for the two-point conversion, and Chicago came out on top after losing eight of nine.

Ravens' QB questionable

Baltimore star Lamar Jackson missed practice again Friday because of his injured ankle, and the Ravens listed him as questionable for Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Rams. Jackson has missed the past two games. He finally returned to practice Wednesday but was limited, and he hasn't practiced since. Coach John Harbaugh is not ruling out the possibility Jackson could play, however. The Ravens chose to make Tyler Huntley, not Jackson, available to reporters Friday. Huntley started in Jackson's place two weekends ago against Green Bay, but he missed last weekend's game at Cincinnati because he was on the covid-19 list. Huntley is back now.

BASKETBALL

Aces hire Hammon

Becky Hammon is coming back to the WNBA as a head coach. The veteran San Antonio Spurs assistant took the lead spot with the Las Vegas Aces on Friday. "I am so excited to return to the WNBA and grateful for Mark Davis and Nikki Fargas having a vision for me to lead the Aces," said Hammon. "This is where I come from, and I wouldn't be me without the W. I'm thrilled to be able to give back and lead this next group of women." She will be the highest paid coach in the league, potentially earning three or four times more than the highest paid player according to a person familiar with the deal. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because terms of her contract haven't be released. Hammon has been an assistant for the Spurs for eight seasons. She has interviewed for several NBA head coach openings in the past, but hasn't gotten an offer to be the first woman to lead a team.

Cavs complete trade

Rajon Rondo had a limited role as a reserve with the up-and-down Lakers. The Cavaliers will ask him to do much more. Cleveland agreed to acquire the four-time All-Star guard Friday in a trade with Los Angeles for guard Denzel Valentine, a person familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press. The Cavs, who are 20-15 and fifth in the Eastern Conference, needed an experienced guard to help continue their strong start after losing Ricky Rubio to a season-ending knee injury earlier this week. The 35-year-old Rondo averaged 3.1 points and 3.7 assists this season in his second stint with the Lakers, who have struggled with chemistry and injuries along with having one of the league's oldest rosters.

Pelicans' center out

Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas has entered the NBA's covid-19 protocols, Coach Willie Green said Friday. Valanciunas' status effectively rules him out for the Pelicans' next game at Milwaukee tonight. He has been among New Orleans' most productive players this season, averaging 18.5 points and 12 rebounds per game. The development comes at a time when the Pelicans are trying to gather some momentum for a potential push to climb back into contention for one of the Western Conference play-in spots after a 1-12 start to the season. New Orleans has won five of its past six games and 10 of its last 16.