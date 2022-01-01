Omegas use service day to give back to PB area at 2 community events

On Dec. 18, the men of Tau Phi and Tau Sigma chapters of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity Inc. served in dual capacities in a day of service.

The fraternity uplifted their community during two events at the Walmart Supercenter, a spokesman said in a news release.

"Omegas hosted a toy drive that benefited the Salvation Army's Angel Tree program," he said. "This program provides toys to underprivileged children who would otherwise not experience the joy of receiving gifts during the holidays."

Omegas also participated in the Salvation Army's annual Red Kettle campaign.

"The Red Kettle campaign collects monetary donations that aid in feeding less fortunate families during the holiday season," the spokesman said.

The Omegas of Pine Bluff, along with the Tau Phi and Tau Sigma chapters of Omega Psi Phi, thanked Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity Inc., Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority Inc., the Walmart toy department, and all who contributed to the Salvation Army Angel Tree Toy Drive and Red Kettle Campaign, despite the cold and rainy weather when the events were held.