OPINION | TOOLS & TOYS: Cordless vac, tankless toilet





Dustbuster AdvancedClean Slim Cordless Handheld Vacuum

What's to love: An extra wide nozzle allows for faster clean up.

What does it do: The Black & Decker vacuum cleaner is designed with a high-performance motor with three times more suction power with 12 volts versus hand vacs with 4-volt batteries. The slim design allows for easy cleaning around couches and under couch cushions and the dust-bin is easy to open and clean with a washable filter. The cordless vacuum comes with a charger and crevice and brush tools and sells for $49.99.

Visit blackanddecker.com for more information.

AVOIR Tankless Toilet

What's to love: Made by Kohler, the minimalist style, which integrates the toilet and tank into one-piece design, makes it easy to clean. Also, it offers "Comfort Height" which is chair height allowing for easier sitting and standing for adults.

What does it do: The floor mounted toilet, made of vitreous china, has one touch flushing and has a quiet close lid and seat. List price is $1,998.

For more information visit us.kohler.com.







